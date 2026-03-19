Highlights: Tennessee returns to the practice field for the third time this spring

For the third time this spring, the Tennessee Volunteers returned to the practice field. The intensity of spring ball continues to ramp up, and Volquest was on hand for the allotted media viewing portion of practice. You can see our highlights below.

There continues to be plenty of focus around Tennessee’s quarterback competition, and Tennesse Offensive Coordinator Joey Halzle discussed the competition following Tuesday’s practice.

“Yeah, the biggest thing, and we talked about this before we went into camp, is you can’t play tight trying not to make a mistake,” Halzle said of the message to Tennessee’s two young signal-callers.

That’s not how a job is won. You got to go cut it loose. You got to play well. You got to play hard. Show that you can make plays while taking care of the football. That’s the biggest thing. I think a lot of times guys either go one way too hard. They try to make every play and they maybe give some stuff away. And then they try to play too tight to not make a mistake, to not lose the job, and that’s not what we want to see either. So we want to see guys go out there, cut it loose, play really hard, play really fast, but then let’s be aggressive with the ball, not reckless with the ball. That’s been a big coaching point for me is I don’t want the ball just thrown up for grabs, but I don’t want us playing so tight that we’re not trying to stretch this thing down the field. So it’s walking that line for the guys.”

Tennessee’s Faizon Brandon and if there’s a different evaluation for him learning or seeing if he’s ready to be a starter

“So the first thing you got to look at is can the guy physically hold up? A lot of guys, they get on campus, and maybe they’re not quite ready yet physically, which is not uncommon. With him there, he is physically ready. He’s a big, strong kid. He can handle what it would take to go play 17 games in this conference. And then the next part is, alright, yeah, physically, he can hold up, he can do it. Mentally, how’s he grasping? How’s he doing it? Can he put the whole offense on? Is it just part of it? Can he put the whole run game? Can he adjust protection? So if you feel like you got a guy that can physically handle it, and he’s mentally handling the basis of it, then it shifts to, alright, what can we actually put on this guy? How much can we put on him without making him now play slow? Because you want to put as much as you can where you’re not feeling like you don’t have your offense. But if you’re saying, like, if that’s a guy we’re starting with, and this isn’t his best thing, well then let’s not put that on him. So we have to do a good job as a staff as we’re going through this entire decision-making process of, one, who is that guy, obviously. And then two, what are the physical traits that allow him to be successful? And then three, what are the mental traits that allow him to be successful? And then catering the offense to that.”

How George MacIntyre is different now compared to Tennessee’s bowl practices in December

“One thing, he’s gotten himself a lot physically stronger this offseason. You can see it in the way the ball is coming out of his hand. He’s done a great job with that. It’s something that he needs to keep pushing on. And then exactly like what you’re saying, and we tell our guys all the time, you got to treat yourself like the starter because you never know when that opportunity’s coming. And it’s true, there’s just a different animal when there’s now not a starter sitting in front of you and it’s wide open and you know like, everything that I’ve worked for up to this point is now legitimately sitting right in front of my face. So there’s that different intensity, there’s that different kind of sense of urgency when he’s walking around the building.”





