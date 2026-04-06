ESPN's Holly Rowe deletes post about Danny White letting Lady Vols program 'disintegrate'

ESPN’s Holly Rowe wrote on social media on Monday that watching what Tennessee athletic director Danny White “is allowing to happen” to the Lady Vols basketball program left her “devastated.”

Rowe has since deleted what she posted on X on Monday morning.

“What Danny White is allowing to happen to (the Lady Vols) is making me so sad,” Rowe posted initially. “Gut wrenching to watch him let one of the greatest programs in women’s sports history disintegrate. I am devastated.”

Since Tennessee’s season ended in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, second-year Lady Vols coach Kim Caldwell has seen all eight players who could have returned next season — Jaida Civil, Talaysia Cooper, Mya Pauldo, Mia Pauldo, Lauren Hurst, Kaniya Boyd, Alyssa Latham and Deniya Prawl — enter the NCAA Transfer Portal.

‘I’m as confident in her as I was the day I hired her’

Oliviyah Edwards, a five-star signee and the No. 4 overall prospect in the 2026 recruiting class, has also asked for her release from the Lady Vols.

The 6-foot-3 Edwards, who committed to Tennessee in October, was one of the most sought-after players in the country. The Tacoma, Washington native chose the Lady Vols over South Carolina, USC, LSU, Florida and Washington.

Caldwell has lost two assistant coaches, firing Roman Tubner while Gabe Lazo resigned, then accepted a job at UCF. Caldwell hired Bill Ferrera from Florida State after Lazo resigned.

During an appearance on WNML 99.1 FM in Knoxville on March 4, White offered a vote of confidence for Caldwell, who he hired away from Marshall in April 2024.

“I think she is doing a great job,” White said at the time. “I’m as confident in her as I was the day I hired her. (I’m) more confident just getting a chance to work more closely with her and see how talented she is as a basketball mind and as a leader.”

Lady Vols lost eight straight games, 11 of final 13 to end season

Tennessee was a No. 10 seed in this year’s NCAA Tournament and lost 76-61 to No. 7 North Carolina State in the first round, ending the season with a 16-14 record after losing the final eight games and 11 of the last 13.

The Lady Vols went 24-10 in the first season under Caldwell in 2024-25 and advanced to the Sweet 16 before losing to Texas.

“That is not an easy proposition,” White said. “We didn’t expect it to be. Women’s basketball is extremely competitive. It’s awesome not just for women’s basketball, but for women’s sports. The number of schools that are investing at a high level in it now, and the popularity of the sport has grown astronomically over the last 10 years or so. We expect to get the Lady Vols back to their rightful place in the women’s basketball world.

“Nobody including myself ever thought that this was going to be a quick fix. It takes time to get it right and to get to where we want to be. Kim is doing a great job. I think the recruiting has elevated significantly. I’m really excited to see these young players continue to grow and next year’s additions as well.”