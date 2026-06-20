How Tennessee golfers performed Friday in second round of the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills

Former Tennessee golfer Caleb Surratt is on to the weekend after shooting a 1-under 69 to make the cut on the number at 4-over through two rounds of the 126th United States Open at Shinnecock Hills.

Meanwhile two current Vols missed the cut as Jackson Herrington shot 74 to finish at 9-over for two days and freshman Chase Kyes shot 77 to finish at 12-over par.

All three Tennessee golfers shot 5-over 75s in round one. It was Surratt, a former All-American and SEC individual champion that made his move in his first career major. He was bogey free and three under on his first nine on Friday. He did bogey his final two to make the number.

Surratt will tee off at 9:22 on Saturday morning along with Peter Uihlein.

Chase Kyes made U.S. Open through local, final qualifying

Kyes is a freshman from Birmingham, Alabama, who finished tied for 49th at the NCAA Championships while helping the Vols finish seventh.

He made the U.S. Open by going through local and final qualifying, shooting an 11-under-par 133 at final qualifying at Hawks Ridge Golf Club in Georgia.

As a freshman with the Vols, Kyes carded 20 rounds of par or better, had two top-five finishes and a scoring average of 71.58. Herrington’s sophomore season included 16 rounds of par or better, two top-10 finishes and a 71.35 scoring average.

Surratt was Tennessee golf standout during the 2022-23 season before turning pro. He was the 2023 freshman of the year in the SEC and own the SEC Individual Championship that season. He was the first Tennessee golfer in program history to be named First Team All-American.

Tennessee had Lance Simpson in the 2025 US Open at Oakmont, where he finished at 12-over-par. Other former Vols who have played in the tournament are Rick Lamb (2021), Oliver Goss(2014) and Ross McGowan (2008).

Tennessee golf coach Brennan Webb gets contract extension

Tennessee on Monday announced a contract extension for head coach Brennan Webb. The new deal goes through the 2030-31 season and follows the seventh place finish for the Vols in the NCAA Championships.

Webb is in his eighth season as Tennessee’s head coach and has led the Vols to three straight NCAA Championship appearances.

“Brennan has guided our men’s golf program to unprecedented heights, culminating in matching the best finish in our history this season,” Tennessee athletic director Danny White said in a press release. “We are excited to secure his long-term commitment on Rocky Top as we continue working toward our goal of becoming the nation’s best!”