Hunter High transfers to Jacksonville State from Tennessee baseball

Former Tennessee baseball reserve Hunter High announced his transfer to Jacksonville State on Sunday. High entered the transfer portal on June 2.

“I’m committed to Jacksonville State,” High posted on social media Sunday evening. “Thank you to Coach Creel and the rest of the staff for this amazing opportunity!”

High was a mainstay of the Tennessee program in recent seasons in a reserve role. He hit .343 in 40 games with one start in three seasons. He hit better than .300 in all three of his seasons, including in 11 games for Tennessee’s 2024 College World Series title team.

The left-handed hitting utility player slugged a walk-off homer against Belmont in Tennessee’s final game at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in 2026.

I’m committed to Jacksonville State! Thank you to Coach Creel and the rest of the staff for this amazing opportunity! pic.twitter.com/Vci9QL0J8n — Hunter High (@hunterhigh5) June 28, 2026

“I have entered the transfer portal,” High posted on June 2. “I’m indescribably grateful for my time at Tennessee. It has been a dream come true to put on the orange and white and represent this university for the last three years. I am incredibly excited for what the Lord has in store.”

The Vols went 38-22 in coach Josh Elander‘s first season. They went 15-15 in SEC play with notable series wins against top-10 opponents in Mississippi State and Texas. They were the only program in the nation to go unbeaten in midweek games with a 14-0 record. UT’s season ended in the Chapel Hill Regional after it reached the postseason for the seventh straight season.