Hunter High enters transfer portal after three seasons with Tennessee baseball
Hunter High is entering the transfer portal after three season with Tennessee baseball, a source with direct knowledge of the situation told Volquest on Monday.
High was a mainstay of the Tennessee program in recent seasons in a reserve role. He hit .343 in 40 games with one start in three seasons. He hit better than .300 in all three of his seasons, including in 11 games for Tennessee’s 2024 College World Series title team.
The left-handed hitting utility player slugged a walk-off homer against Belmont in Tennessee’s final game at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in 2026.
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The Vols went 38-22 in coach Josh Elander‘s first season. They went 15-15 in SEC play with notable series wins against top-10 opponents in Mississippi State and Texas. They were the only program in the nation to go unbeaten in midweek games with a 14-0 record. UT’s season ended in the Chapel Hill Regional after it reached the postseason for the seventh straight season.
The portal opens Monday and is open until June 30 for Division I baseball players. Players have to submit paperwork in that window in order to transfer. They do not have to commit to a school during that window and programs can continue to add players following the transfer portal window.