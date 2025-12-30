Look: Illinois wearing all-blue uniform vs. Tennessee in Music City Bowl

Josh Heupel said on Monday that he looked forward to seeing Tennessee Football fans fill up Nissan Stadium in Nashville Tuesday night for the Music City Bowl against Illinois. More specifically, he was hoping to see more Tennessee orange than Illinois orange.

“Looking forward to seeing the right shade of orange out there in big numbers,” Heupel said during his final press conference before Tennessee (8-4) and Illinois (8-4) kickoff at 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time on ESPN.

There won’t be much Illinois orange on the field, though. The Illini will wear all blue against Tennessee, including blue helmets with a script ‘Illinois’ word mark across the side and an orange-white-orange helmet stripe.

When we said Navy in NashvILLe, we meant it. pic.twitter.com/mdX7JqiQuj — Illinois Football (@IlliniFootball) December 27, 2025

The dark blue jersey includes orange and white stripes over the shoulders and block numbers in white, trimmed in orange. The blue pants includes the same orange-white-orange stripe as the jersey and the helmet.

Illinois has worn orange helmets in every game this season with one of three helmet decals — a block ‘I’, the Illinois script or the Illinois word mark logo.

Tennessee wearing all white as visiting team in Music City Bowl

Tennessee Football will wear its traditional road uniform — white helmets, white jerseys and white pants — in the Music City Bowl. The Vols announced the uniform combination on social media on Sunday.

The Vols wore white jerseys and white pants in all but one road game this season, with the exception being the all-orange worn at Mississippi State in September, when the Bulldogs wore all white at home.

Tennessee wore all white at Florida, at Kentucky and at Alabama.

The Vols wore their Smokey Grey ‘Volunteer Spirit’ alternate uniform against New Mexico State on November 15 and wore their all-back ‘Dark Mode’ alternate against Oklahoma on November 1. Tennessee wore its traditional home uniform in its other four home games this season.

Tennessee’s history in the Music City Bowl

Tennessee and Illinois have never met in football, but the Vols have made three appearances in the Music City Bowl.

Tennessee lost to North Carolina 30-27 in the Music City Bowl in December 2010, beat Nebraska 38-25 in December 2016 and lost to Purdue 48-45 in December 2021 to cap the first season under head coach Josh Heupel.

Illinois went 8-4 during the regular season, losing 63-10 at Illinois, 34-16 at home against Ohio State, 42-25 at Washington and 27-10 at Wisconsin. The Illini beat Western Illinois, Duke, Western Michigan, USC, Purdue, Rutgers, Maryland and Northwestern.