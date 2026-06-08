Impact Analysis: DB Dylan Haley

Tennessee added a third commitment in two days when Atlanta area corner Dylan Haley picked the Vols. Volquest takes a look at what this commitment means with impact analysis.

The Scout

Haley is a long athletic corner who is continuing to evolve as a player.

“Dylan has authentic toughness,” Cherokee Bluff Head Coach Tommy Jones told Volquest. “He plays both ways for us. Being recruited as a defensive back, his ceiling is extremely high. He is long. He has tremendous ball skills, and he has great confidence. For us, he is equally effective as an offensive player. I think he caught right at fifty balls last year for us, and he rarely came off the field. He blocked field goals for us. Just a guy that plays hard all the time and demonstrates the toughness he has.”

A two way player, Jones believes his skillset on both sides of the ball translates.

“Well, I think it only enhances his ball skills,” Jones said of how much playing both sides of the ball helps Haley as a defensive back. “Guys that have the ability to catch the ball offensively, obviously, that translates well to the other side of the ball. I think it gives him confidence and gives him a better understanding of the game and route combinations and all of the intricacies of what it means to play offense, which helps him as an offensive player.”

And at the bottom of all this, Haley is a team player.

“He makes everybody on our team better,” Jones said of how Haley carries himself off the field. “He doesn’t carry himself as being better than anyone in our program. That is really big when you get one of these big-time guys like Dylan. He loves being around his teammates, and he helps develop the younger guys in our program to get them better. He comes to work every day with a great attitude.”

What’s next?

Tennessee will continue to work the secondary over the next few weeks. They want to add safeties in this class and hosted Kenaz Sullivan and Ta’Shawn Poole this weekend. Anthony Poindexter has Ben working both hard. Both recapped their visits with Volquest on Sunday.

Sullivan talks Tennessee trip.

Poole recaps a Rocky Top weekend.