In-state ATH Brandon Leavell locks in official visit date with Tennessee Football

Tennessee Football is set to host a number of top recruits on official visits in the coming weeks, and in-state athlete Brandon Leavell announced he has locked in his official visit date with the Vols.

Leavell is set to take an official visit to Tennessee the weekend of May 21st as he continues to learn more about the Vols program. He announced the news on Friday night.

Leavell visited Tennessee on April 1st for the first time to take in a spring practice. The in-state standout was back in town for Orange and White game as well.

“The visit was amazing. I mean, from the start, the players, the coaches, and just the overall energy,” Leavell told Volquest of what stood out about his first visit. “It was amazing from the beginning.”

Leavell is a dynamic athlete who has offers from Power Four programs to play on either side of the football. Tennessee likes him as a defensive back, so this is what he focused on during the practice setting on Tuesday.

“I focused on what they were working on, how they coached up players, how they developed guys,” Leavell said on this. “I think (want me at) corner, but I think it’s going to be, really, anywhere.”

Leavell has continued to connect with Tennessee’s Anthony Poindexter since the Vols offered him.

“They’ve been contacting me every day, just asking me how I am, checking up on me, asking about school and my family,” Leavell said on this.

The standout athlete enjoyed spending more time in person with Poindexter on Tuesday during the visit.

“I learned he’s, like, a player’s guy,” Leavell said. “He’s somebody that you can talk to about anything. He’s willing to take time and put his all into the player and the person.”

The mid-state prospect grew up a fan of the Vols, and he noted that having the offer does carry some weight in his process.

“I’ve always been a UT fan,” he said. “It’s been my dream to be here in this position, so I’m blessed. It’s hard to believe. I can’t even put it into words on how unbelievable it is, and surreal.

“I think (having been a Tennessee fan) will make a difference when it comes down to it,” Leavell added. “I mean, like I said, I’ve always dreamed of being at a school like this with the type of energy like this, so I think it’s going to come down to something like that.”

Leavell is hearing from a number of other programs, including Florida State, North Carolina State, and Purdue. He has planned multiple official visits, and he plans to return to Knoxville in June as well.

At this point, what stands out about the Vols for the mid-state prospect?

“What they can put into me, and what I can get out of it and be able to apply to the next few years of my life,” Leavell said.