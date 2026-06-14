In-state standout Dayon Cooper details Tennessee official visit

South Pittsburg, Tennessee wide receiver Dayon Cooper has been feeling good about Tennessee for a while. He detailed his Tennessee official visit with Volquest as he left town. You can see the full interview below.

“I enjoyed everything about it,” Cooper said. “I just felt like I was around family. Coach Pope, the other recruits. All of the coaches. It was just a fun time with family.

He really enjoys hanging out with Kelsey Pope. Pope has been recruiting him for a while and they definitely built on that this weekend.

“Everything, you know, and Coach Pope is funny,” Cooper said of this. “All of the players tell me that it goes away when he is on the field. That is another thing I like about Coach Pope. He is a coach that is very passionate about developing his players.

His family enjoyed seeing Josh Heupel in a different light.

“My parents loved his energy and him being everywhere supporting everybody. His energy and his competitiveness,” he said.

He learned more about his football fit as well.

“They told me that I would be able to come in and have an early impact in the offense and get the ball in my hands in space and be able to do what I do,” Cooper said of this.

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About Tennessee’s official visit weekend

Tennessee is hosting eight official visitors on campus this weekend. The Vols are looking to build on their 2027 class with five-star athlete Xavier Sabb headlining the weekend. Florida State commitment Dayon Cooper is back in town with the Vols looking to make a move in his recruitment as well. Offensive lineman Terrance Smith is in town to check out Tennessee again. Pennsylvania Safety Marcus Jones is back in town. He is the nephew of former Tennessee standout Mark Jones. Mississippi State cornerback commitment Brandon Allen is on an official visit to check out Tennessee. Tennessee commitments Carter Jamison and Princeton Uwaifo are both in town as well.