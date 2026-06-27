Inside Brayden Rouse's decision to use his NIL to answer the call to help Etowah Youth Football

During a recent meeting, parents and athletes in the Etowah Youth Football and Cheer league were informed that, due to budget constraints, the league would not be able to provide the youth football players with practice jerseys for the upcoming season.

The league features elementary school-aged students starting in Kindergarten and going through the fifth grade. One of the players impacted by the news was fifth grader Cannon Pack, the younger brother of Tennessee linebacker Brayden Rouse.

Rouse’s dad, Chris Pack, was in attendance at the meeting, and as soon as he heard the news, he picked up the phone and placed a call to the Tennessee freshman. He provided him with the details of the situation, and the next question was simple.

“What can you do about this?”

Rouse’s response was instantaneous. He committed to buying every player in the program a practice jersey that would be theirs to keep, using money he earned from his NIL. In total, Rouse committed to buying 115 practice jerseys for the Etowah Youth program.

The young, talented linebacker could have opted to buy jerseys for his brother’s team or a smaller number of players in the program just to help out, but he did not want that. He wanted to make sure that every player in the program that has meant so much to his football career was not hindered in their opportunity.

“I instantly knew, if I put myself in their shoes, I would be super sad as a kid who is trying to figure out the game, then I realize we don’t have practice jerseys,” Rouse told Volquest of the decision. “I would be very sad, so I felt for them, and I wanted to take some initiative and help them out because I love the program, and I love the community.”

Rouse starred on the field at Kell High School, where he became a coveted recruit, but the Etowah Youth Program was where he got his start in football and it has continued to mean a lot to him over the years.

“I played for Etowah all the way up to middle school,” Rouse said. “Even when I got to high school at Kell, I still missed the community Etowah had. You felt loved there, and the youth program poured into me just by teaching me the fundamentals of football, and that is really where the love of the game came from, just playing Junior Eagles football.”

For his dad, Chris, seeing Brayden’s response to the call meant a lot.

“I think it is huge because he remembers where he came from, and he knows where he is at now; he did not get there by himself,” he said. “It wasn’t just Brayden, but it was a community and a bunch of people who have poured into him since the second grade when he started playing. He understands that it was not just him who got him to this point. There are a lot of people who supported him, and there are still a lot of people supporting him in the community. Any time he can have any opportunity to give back to that, I think he understands how important it is to make sure that everyone here in this community, in that program understands that he is appreciative of it.”

Brayden’s mom, Kellie Pack, enjoyed the opportunity to see the full-circle moment for her son.

“I think because the Etowah Youth program was where he developed a love for football, I think being able to watch him give back to them is special for him and for us, and was really important for him. It is cool to be able to see it come back full circle,” she said.

On Friday night, Brayden presented the news about the purchase in person to the Etowah Football community.

“It’s really is cool because all of my friends really like him, so it means a lot to me. He’s taught me so much and I look up to him. It makes me proud that he made this possible,” his younger brother, Cannon, said of seeing his older brother help out his friends and the community.

For Brayden, the full circle moment taking place alongside his family is one that he will cherish.

“It means a lot, especially with my dad going back to Etowah and knowing how much he loves the program,” Rouse said. “Knowing how much he has poured into it, I feel like it was only right, and the cherry on top is the act that my brother is in the youth league as well. Just being able to help him out and the community that my dad has poured everything into means a lot.”

Below is several photos from Rouse presenting the jerseys to the Etowah Youth Football League . Photo Credit: @ONESEVENEDITS