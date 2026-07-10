Inside the huddle of Tennessee Football commitment Kenneth Simon

Tennessee flipped 2027 four-star Brentwood Academy (Tenn.) linebacker Kenneth Simon II away from Alabama earlier this month. Simon, a legacy prospect for the Vols, was a significant recruiting win for the Vols over their SEC rival. Volquest takes a look at the four-star prospect in this commitment breakdown.

What Simon had to say about choosing Tennessee

“I originally committed to Bama, and you know, nothing went wrong there, coach Chuck and them they have a great coaching staff up there, and they treat my family very nice, but coming back down to Knoxville, that was my 1st time being in Knoxville for a minute,” Simon told Volquest before flipping. “I think that’s the longest I’ve been without going to Knoxville. I mean, I just hung out with my friends from like back home and guys Ive know growing up. I’m really just hanging out with my friends from back home and then like, seeing them get Malik (Howard) and then my dude, DGG was down there. These are my brothers and like if I ever need something, and dad, don’t answer the phone or mom don’t answer the phone, I got brothers that I can go to and talk through things, work things out with. It just made me realize I’ll be able to get through pretty much anything with them.”

What Simon has said since choosing Tennessee

“Just getting to come back home and see everyone I have known for a while. Then to get to reconnect with the coaching staff. This weekend made it even more clear. I’m at peace with my decision. This week was good,” Simon said. “I looked at myself in the mirror and just smiled. It was a surreal moment. It’s something I have dreamed of since I was a kid. It’s reality now.”

The Scout on Simon

“I mean, his athletic ability is just off the chart for a guy his size,” Brentwood Academy Head Coach Paul Wade told Volquest previously. “We are looking at playing him at multiple positions this year on defense. He has quick twitch and closes out on the ball. He has great hands. He is just a really, really good football player.”

The Film

Kenneth Simon’s Ranking



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The Rivals Industry Ranking is a proprietary algorithm that compiles ratings and rankings from all three primary recruiting media services. The Rivals Industry Ranking is the industry’s most advanced, complete and unbiased rating and ranking measurement.

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