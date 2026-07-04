Inside the huddle of the Tennessee Football commitment JP Peace

Tennessee started off the 2027 class by securing the commitment of legacy prospect JP Peace. Peace, a dynamic defender, chose the Vols over a year ago. Peace is the son of former Tennessee linebacker Robert Peace and the grandson of national championship winning coach Phillip Fulmer. Volquest takes a look at the versatile prospect in this commitment breakdown.

What Peace said about committing to Tennessee

“Throughout this whole process, I knew my family would have a big impact, but at the end of the day I didn’t go to Tennessee because of my family,” Peace said. “I went because of the relationships I built with the coaches and because I think that is the best place for me “Coach Inge and I built a special relationship and I’m excited to go work with him. He is just a great coach and I know he is going to be there for me even if we aren’t on the football field. That was important to me.”

What Peace has said since committing to Tennessee

“It was great. It was super cool to be back around everybody, spending quality time with the coaches,” Peace said following his official visit this past weekend. “Just the quality time with the players and the coaches building those relationships so that when I get here I can jump right in.”

The Scout on JP Peace

“JP is first off is a tremendously hard worker,” Knoxville West Defensive Coordinator Baron Chandler told Volquest at the time of Peace’s commitment. “He does everything in the weight room. He runs track. He’s doing everything to get faster. He obviously switched positions this past spring from outside linebacker for us to inside linebacker and really spends a lot of time with the coaches. Just trying to learn the position. Obviously, he’s got a dad who played the position and that that doesn’t hurt at all. And we spent some time together all three of us just so we’re kind ofon the same page with what we’re telling JP, he picked it up way faster than I ever dreamed. He really almost was kind of natural to it, but he’s a kid that wants to know all the reasons why we do it this way or why do I step this way, so we went through a lot of that process leading up to spring practice and credit it to him, he was willing to do it. I mean, if it was will steal 30 minutes together watching film while he’s eating lunch, then me and him get together and do that and then him watching film on his own. But then doing all the things in the weight room and running to get himself prepared physically to be able to go out there and perform.”

The Film on JP Peace

JP Peace’s Ranking

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