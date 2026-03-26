'Nothing new' for Iowa State's Joshua Jefferson ahead of Tennessee game in Sweet 16

CHICAGO — TJ Otzelberger didn’t have the update that everyone was looking for Thursday at the United Center. Iowa State’s head coach had nothing new to report on injured All-American forward Joshua Jefferson.

“There’s nothing new at this point,” Otzelberger said during his press conference before facing Tennessee on Friday in the Sweet 16. “We’re going to give him every opportunity up until the game to do everything he can.

“He’s a fierce competitor. Our medical staff has been amazing, and he’s continued to work diligently. But at this point, it would be premature to make any type of determination until we get closer to tip.”

Tennessee vs. Iowa State, Sweet 16, Friday, 10:10 p.m. ET

No. 2 Iowa State (27-9) and No. 6 Tennessee on Friday are scheduled for a 10:10 p.m. Eastern Time start on TBS and TruTV, in the last of the eight Sweet 16 games. The winner advances to face either No. 1 Michigan or No. 4 Alabama on Sunday.

“It’s ultimately Joshua’s decision,” Otzelberger said. “We love him. We support him. We’re going to give him all the information and resources.”

Jefferson suffered a sprained left ankle early in Iowa State’s win over Tennessee State in the first round on Friday. He did not play in the second round against Kentucky.

Jefferson is Iowa State’s second-leading scorer at 16.4 points per game and leads the Cyclones in rebounds at 7.4 per game. He’s also second on the team in assists (4.8), steals (1.6) and blocks (0.8).

He left the Tennessee State game on Friday without putting any weight on his injured left ankle and was in a walking boot and using both crutches and a scooter on Sunday during the Kentucky game.

Jefferson was dressed for Iowa State’s shootaround at the United Center on Thursday afternoon but was not seen doing any running during the portion open to the media.

“He’ll do anything to be out there for his teammates,” Otzelberger said. “I know if that’s a possibility that he will take advantage of it.”

Iowa State coach: ‘I think the Kentucky game speaks for itself’

Jefferson scored in double figures in all 34 of Iowa State’s games before suffering the injury three minutes into the first-round game against Tennessee State. He had 10 or more rebounds in eight games and 10 or more assists in four games.

Without Jefferson against Kentucky, Tamin Lipsey had 26 points and Milan Momcilovic scored 20 points. Momcilovic is the team’s leading scorer at 17.2 points per game.

Iowa State trailed 20-9 early in the game, rallied to lead 31-30 at halftime and then outscored Kentucky by 18 in the second half.

“I think the Kentucky game speaks for itself,” Otzelberger said. “I think our guys have a very connected mentality and mindset. They’re very unified offensively and defensively. They believe in one another. They started a process in June where they’ve been part of hard work, daily habits, commitment to one another for, shoot, nine, ten months.

“You’re going to rely on those habits in the biggest moment in the biggest games, and that’s what we’re going to seek to do tomorrow night.”