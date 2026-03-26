Iowa State updates Joshua Jefferson injury status vs. Tennessee in Sweet 16

CHICAGO — Iowa State coach TJ Otzelberger on Wednesday described injured All-American forward Joshua Jefferson as a game-time decision in the Sweet 16 against Tennessee on Friday night at the United Center.

“He’s working tirelessly every day,” Otzelberger said, according to CycloneReport.com. “He’s had countless sessions in the training room doing everything he can. His ankle is getting better every single day. It’s going to take right up to game time. We’re going to give it every possible chance to do that, and he’s doing all that he can do.”

Iowa State (29-7), the No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament’s Midwest Region, faces No. 6 Tennessee (24-11) in a 10:10 p.m. Eastern Time start Friday on TBS and TruTV. The winner will advance to face either No. 1 Michigan or No. 4 Alabama in the Elite Eight on Sunday.

‘Each day there is pretty significant progress’

Outside of the game-time decision label, Otzelberger had no further specifics.

“There are not any percentages, predictions,” Otzelberger said. “It is literally like he is working tirelessly to compete, to do everything he can do to be on the court for our team, and we’ll see. Each day there is pretty significant progress, but we’ll see where we’re at game time Friday night.”

Jefferson suffered a sprained left ankle early in Iowa State’s win over Tennessee State in the first round on Friday. He did not play in the second round against Kentucky on Sunday but said he’ll be trying to do anything he can to be available against Tennessee.

“I’m going to do everything my power to get healthy and see what we can do for the next couple days,” Jefferson said, according to ESPN. “These next couple days will be big for me.”

Tennessee preparing to face Joshua Jefferson in Sweet 16

Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said Wednesday morning in Knoxville that the Vols have to prepare for Iowa State as if Jefferson will be available to play.

“You always do that,” Barnes said, “and you have to because who knows? I mean, we don’t know that. And I’m sure they would do the same thing if Nate Ament was still on that questionable list.”

The All-American forward is Iowa State’s second-leading scorer at 16.4 points per game and leads the Cyclones in rebounds at 7.4 per game. He’s also second on the team in assists (4.8), steals (1.6) and blocks (0.8).

“They’re a good team,” Barnes said. “They wouldn’t be where they are, obviously, with just one guy there. They’re such a well-coached, well-balanced team. And they’ll be, obviously, they’re going to be ready to play.”

Jefferson left the Tennessee State game without putting any weight on his injured left ankle and was in a walking boot and using both crutches and a scooter on Sunday during the Kentucky game.

“Just the last couple days,” Jefferson said on Sunday, “I’ve just been going through my mind of that might have been my last game. But knowing that I have a chance Friday to try to get back healthy and get back out there is huge for me.”