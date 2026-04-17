Great Britain guard Irene Oboavwoduo explains why she chose the Lady Vols

The Lady Vols basketball program has added another roster piece as head coach Kim Caldwell looks to complete make over her roster.

The latest addition comes from the prep ranks and from England as Irene Oboavwoduo who announced her commitment on social media and explained to Volquest why she chose Tennessee.

“I really liked coaching staff,” Oboavwoduo said. “It was a big piece of my commitment. Just coming to a legendary program and see the history and feel of the program. It is my dream is to go pro as that is something I aspire to be. Seeing the historic accolades in arena was something to see. Also academics is high there and that’s something important to me.”

Oboavwoduo picks Tennessee over Purdue and Cincinnati which were the other two schools she visited after she reopened her recruitment a month ago. Oboavwoduo was a member of the Boston College class but following a coaching change last month she got out o that commitment.

Tennessee then began recruiting her and Oboavwoduo said she was impressed with Caldwell’s approach to how she runs her program.

“I like her honesty and she was very direct on the visit,” “She didn’t sugarcoat anything and to be told what she is going to do and not give false promises was something that made an impression.”

The 5-10 guard is from England where she has been playing since she was 11. At 17, she was really put on the senior Great Britain national squad. Prior to playing basketball, Oboavwoduo focused on gymnastics.

While on the visit. Oboavwoduo who has seen her stock climb in basketball over the last couple of seasons in England spent a good bit of time with Tennessee’s training staff including Director of Women’s Basketball Perfomance Nolan Harvath and for Oboavwoduo those discussions were key.

“Athletic trainer made my plan for how they would train me and that was impressive,” “I have an older brother who plays soccer and younger sister who plays soccer internationally. I see how my siblings train and the progress they have on and off the field through the training. I’ve always strived to be the best and that pushes me.”

As a player, Oboavwoduo describes her game as a three level scorer who has played against veteran older players overseas.

“I think I’m aggressive and I’m a 3 way scorer,” “I play pro here in England and I can bring that pro European style to Tennessee. I think coming to a program like this is good and I think I can make an impact from the jump.”

The Lady Vols now have seven players on their roster with prep signees Oboavwoduo and Gabby Minus. They have also landed five portal commitments. The most recent commitment came on Tuesday when Georgia transfer Rylie Theuerkauf announced her commitment on Instagram. Fellow Georgia teammate Zhen Craft committed on Monday. Both were in Knoxville over the weekend for official visits. Tennessee also got commitments from Stanford post player Harper Peterson as well as guards Avery Mills and Naomi White.