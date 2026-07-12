Jack Dugan to play for Tennessee baseball, turn down MLB Draft

Jack Dugan will play for Tennessee baseball, he told Volquest on Sunday.

The Tennessee baseball shortstop signee was ranked as the No. 109 prospect in the draft by ESPN and the No. 106 draft prospect by MLB.com. Dugan, a standout from Lipscomb Academy, is one of four middle infield signees in the Tennessee 2026 class. He was considered a fast-rising draft prospect this spring.

Dugan, the No. 11 high school prospect from Tennessee, would be draft eligible as a sophomore if he were to make it to Tennessee. Perfect Game tabbed Dugan as the No. 52 high school shortstop and No. 186 recruit nationally.

The Vols went 38-22 in coach Josh Elander‘s first season. They went 15-15 in SEC play with notable series wins against top-10 opponents in Mississippi State and Texas. They were the only program in the nation to go unbeaten in midweek games with a 14-0 record. UT’s season ended in the Chapel Hill Regional after it reached the postseason for the seventh straight season.