Tennessee TE Jack Van Dorselaer enters transfer portal

Tennessee freshman tight end Jack Van Dorselaer is entering the transfer portal. The Texas native is expected to return to his home state, sources tell Volquest.

Van Dorselaer caught five passes for 23 yards and one touchdown playing as a backup in his first season at Tennessee. He was used predominantly in two tight end sets where his physicality drew praise from the coaching staff.

As an early enrollee last spring, he caught three touchdown passes in the Orange and White game.

Rated a four-star tight end by On3, he was a two-way player who saw action at defensive end during his senior season and totaled 59 tackles, nine tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks for one the nation’s top high school programs – helping lead Southlake Carroll to an undefeated regular season.

Understanding the portal

The transfer portal window is now just one window. The window opens on January 2nd and runs through January 16th.

Players don’t have to pick a school they are going to during those specific dates but those are the span of dates on when a player can enter the portal.

Those dates don’t apply to graduate transfers who can enter the portal whenever they wish. Also, if there’s a head coaching change, their players are granted an immediate 30-day window during which they can enter the portal.

Of note, any team playing in a game after Dec 28 (playoffs or regular bowl) gets a five-day window once season ends for those player to enter portal.

Players who enter the portal in the winter window are trying to be somewhere for the spring semester.

For Tennessee the spring semester starts on January 21 which is late compared to many schools around the country. Tennessee a year ago started a winter mini-term class that runs the first three weeks of January.