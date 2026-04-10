How Jackson Herrington did Friday at The Masters as Tennessee golfer

Tennessee sophomore Jackson Herrington fought valiantly, but will not be around for the weekend at the 90th playing of The Masters. For a second consecutive day, Herrington shot a 4-over par 76 to finish plus-8 and miss the cut.

Herrington was much more dialed in Friday on what was a more consistent front side. After making pars on his first four holes, Herrington made back to back bogeys on the 5th and 6th holes.

From back to back bogeys to back to back birdies on the 7th and 8th holes. He made four on eight both rounds. He would go on to par the ninth for an even par-36.

His drive on the 10th would find the pine straw in the right trees where he had to have an abbreviated follow through due to branches on a tree. He still found some magic in hitting the green but went on to three-putt.

Leaving the 11th green he was just one shot off the cut line at plus-5.

His dream of being the low Amateur died on the 12th. Herrington flew the green into the back bunker, and then proceeded to carry his bunker shot a tad too far where the ball ran down into Rae’s Creek. That would lead to a triple bogey.

He would make par on holes 13-18 and wrap up his two days and week at Augusta National.

He will now rejoin the Tennessee golf for the final tournament of the regular season in Charlottesville, Virginia which starts on Monday.

He will get to compete in one more major this June in the US Open at Shinnecock Hills on Long Island, New York.

How Jackson Herrington earned his spot at the Masters

Herrington finished second in the 125th U.S. Amateur in San Francisco in August. The top-two finish in the tournament earned him an invitation both to the 2026 Masters and the 2026 U.S. Open.

Herrington reached the final of the the U.S. Amateur, which secured his place in the Master’s and the U.S. Open, by making a 5-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole to beat North Carolina junior golfer Niall Shiels Donegan in the semifinals.

The Dickson County High School product joins Lance Simpsons as the two Tennessee golfers to play in a major championship under coach Brennan Webb.