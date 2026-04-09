How Jackson Herrington did at the Masters today as Tennessee golfer

Tennessee sophomore Jackson Herrington is one round into the 90th Masters Tournament in Augusta after shooting a 4-over 76. Herrington will have some work to do Friday if he is going to make the cut.

Herrington bogeyed the first hole but bounced back with his first birdie at the second hole. A 371-yard drive put him in position to go for the green in two and he knocked it just over the back from 221 yards out. A delicate chip down to just a few feet and he had his first official birdie in a major championship.

After a par on the third hole, Herrington would go flag hunting at the fourth. Traditionally, one of the toughest holes in the tournament, the far right pin set up well for the powerful lefty. He buried the 10-footer to get into red figures and sat just one shot off the early lead at that time.

Things started to get hairy starting on the par-4 5th hole when he found a fairway bunker causing him to lay up. That was followed by a double bogey on the downhill par-3 6th hole. A poor iron shot missed the putting surface and that was followed by a chip and a three-putt.

He would go on to bogey the 7th hole.

His third birdie of the front nine would come at eight when he made a 25-foot putt. He bogeyed the 9th hole and finish the front nine with a (plus-3) 39. Herrington had an eventful first side with just one par.

He calmed down and played the back more steady. He made a birdie on the 13th and had bogeys on 14 and 17. The blemish on the 17th was a poorly timed 3-putt. He made par on the 18th and will be part of the afternoon wave Friday.

He would need to make the cut to be eligible to be the low amateur, which would earn him a seat in Butler cabin with the winner of the green jacket Sunday evening.

How Jackson Herrington earned his spot at the Masters

Herrington finished second in the 125th U.S. Amateur in San Francisco in August. The top-two finish in the tournament earned him an invitation both to the 2026 Masters and the 2026 U.S. Open.

Herrington reached the final of the the U.S. Amateur, which secured his place in the Master’s and the U.S. Open, by making a 5-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole to beat North Carolina junior golfer Niall Shiels Donegan in the semifinals.

The Dickson County High School product joins Lance Simpsons as the two Tennessee golfers to play in a major championship under coach Brennan Webb.