Tennessee cornerback Jadais Richard suffers season-ending injury

Tennessee’s depth at cornerback has taken a hit as Miami transfer Jadais Richard will miss the 2026 season after suffering an upper-body injury.

Sources with direct knowledge of the situation told Volquest that the injury took place while Richard was home training on his own last month. Richard has already had surgery.

Richard transferred to Tennessee from Miami in January. In Coral Gables, Richard played a limited number of snaps in 2025 as he recovered from a torn ACL. As a junior, Richard played in 9 games making six starters recording 27 tackles and one interception.

The Louisiana native was expected to be in Tennessee’s rotation at cornerback. Sophomore Ty Redmond is expected to be one starter with Auburn transfer Kayin Lee likely the other.

Richard and Tre Poteet were battling to be the third corner with likely both playing snaps in a rotation with the starters.

With Richard now sidelined, sophomore Tim Merritt’s development in August is critical and the Vols will need a freshman or two to come along to provide some depth in case there is any more injury at the position.

A year ago, Tennessee struggled in the secondary and injuries were a part of the reason why as Jermod McCoy never played a snap as he recovered from a torn ACL and Rickey Gibson, who transferred to Texas A&M, was lost for the season with a arm injury in the first half of the season opener last year against Syracuse.