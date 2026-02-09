Jahmai Mashack makes first start for Grizzlies, plays center and gets six steals

Jahmai Mashack didn’t waste his opportunity when he made his first career NBA start for the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday. In 30 minutes on the road against the Portland Trailblazers he came up with six steals — more than he ever had in a game at Tennessee — and scored eight points with a rebound and an assist.

And he did it all while playing center at 6-foot-3.

“It’s different,” Mashack told Grind City Media’s Michael Wallace. “It’s definitely different. Especially depending on the offense.”

Mashack, a second-round pick of the Grizzlies at No. 59 overall in the NBA Draft in June, has appeared in 10 games this season and is averaging 2.1 points, 1.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists in 9.8 minutes per game.

He came off the bench Friday night in Portland, scoring five points with three more steals in 20 minutes.

Mashack on playing center and having to learn quickly during a challenging time for the team.



🎥: @MyMikeCheck pic.twitter.com/6IXk1GJHmc — Grind City Media (@grindcitymedia) February 7, 2026

“(At) Tennessee, (the offense) was less screening when I was at the five over there,” Mashack said. “I think over here, it’s a lot more screening, rolling, making sure I’m getting guys open, trying to facilitate. It’s definitely different for your first two NBA games trying to play a different position.

“It’s something to adapt to, but I don’t have no excuses for it. I want to be able to do that to the best of my ability. That’s one of my main things is being multi-positional, especially on the defensive end, but also on offense being able to do multiple things.”

Mashack’s career high in steals at Tennessee was five, which he did twice.

In 137 games over four seasons with the Vols, Mashack averaged 4.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 18.2 minutes per game. He had a career year as a senior, averaging 6.0 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.5 assists in 28.2 minutes per game.

Mashack was the Field Of 68’s National Defensive Player of the Year last season and was on the SEC’s All-Defensive Team. He’s No. 11 in Tennessee history with 156 steals and is tied for Zakai Zeigler for most career wins, at 109, among four-year players.

Why Jahmai Mashack is playing center for Grizzlies

Mashack is getting minutes at center after the Grizzlies traded Jaren Jackson Jr. before the NBA trade deadline last week.

Memphis traded Jackson, John Konchar, Jock Landale and Vince Williams Jr. to the Utah Jazz for Walter Clayton, Taylor Hendricks, Kyle Anderson and Georges Niang, who was then waived.

Memphis doesn’t currently have a healthy center on roster, with both Zach Edey and Brandon Clarke out with injuries.

“We have an open roster now, and there are conversations ongoing on how to use that spot,” Grizzlies general manager Zach Kleiman said, according to the Commercial Appeal’s Damichael Cole.