Jaida Civil enters transfer portal as entire Lady Vols basketball roster exits

Lady Vols basketball guard Jaida Civil is entering the transfer portal, she announced Monday.

The freshman guard is the final player to exit the Lady Vols roster, which now will have no returners from the 2025-26 season. The only player currently projected to be on the roster is four-star guard signee Gabby Minus.

Civil averaged 6.4 points a game and 4.0 rebounds. She played in 30 games making 10 starts.

Civil was a part of a five-member class that was ranked as the No. 2 prep class in America. It was a class that committed to Kim Caldwell‘s program before she coached a game. players that were ranked as the second best prep class in the country. Lauren Hurst, Mia and Mya Pauldo, and Deniya Prawl joined Civil in making up the class.

“From the time that these five young ladies came on their visits, it just felt right,” Caldwell said. “It felt like they were supposed to play here. They got along with our staff, and they got along with our players really well.”

All five have entered the transfer portal to leave. So has leading scorer Talaysia Cooper, forward Alyssa Latham and guard Kaniya Boyd.

The Lady Vols lost their final eight games of the season, which ended with a 76-61 loss to N.C. State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Following the loss, Caldwell put the blame on herself for getting away from her system as the year progressed. Caldwell also noted her inability to get her team to play with the effort needed making it clear that was her focal point in roster retention and acquisition for her third team on Rocky Top.

“I have always been able to recruit players and stack talent and get them to run through a wall for me and get them to play hard and I wasn’t able to do that,” Caldwell said.