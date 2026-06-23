Where Tennessee baseball transfer portal commit Jake McCoy ranks in MLB Draft projections

Tennessee baseball earned the transfer portal commit of South Carolina left-handed pitcher Jake McCoy on Monday, but he’s a risk for the 2026 MLB Draft next month.

McCoy has a 5-5 record and a 7.11 ERA in two seasons at South Carolina, but is a projected early pick in the 2026 MLB Draft in July. He missed the 2026 season after having Tommy John surgery. McCoy picked UT over LSU and a potential return to South Carolina. He visited Tennessee on Friday.

The southpaw was 4-5 with a 6.90 ERA in 14 starts in 2025 before missing last season. He struck out 77 and walked 40 in 60 innings. He was 1-0 with a 7.88 ERA as a freshman in 2024, pitching in 12 games with one start.

Jake McCoy is a Top 200 draft prospect per MLB Pipeline

McCoy, who is 6-foot-1 and 185 pounds, is considered the No. 150 draft prospect by MLB.com.

“Though McCoy recorded a 7.11 ERA in his first two seasons at South Carolina, a brief but dominant stint in the Cape Cod League last summer left some evaluators wondering if he might be the best college left-hander in the 2026 Draft,” the publication wrote. “He struck out 25 of the 54 Cape batters he faced while issuing just three walks in three starts. He has the stuff and metrics to back up that performance and will have to show that he can sustain it, but he won’t get the chance to do so this year after blowing out his elbow in January and requiring Tommy John surgery.

“McCoy’s fastball gained a couple of ticks of velocity on the Cape, parking at 94-95 mph and peaking at 98 with natural cutting action. He also threw a nasty mid-80s slider with plenty of sweep and mixed in some true cutters at 87-91 mph. He doesn’t have much trust in a fading upper-80s changeup that he struggles to locate.”

Jake McCoy ranked as draft prospect by Baseball American & Perfect Game

McCoy is also ranked by both Baseball America and Perfect Game as a top 2026 MLB draft prospect.

Baseball America tabs the left-handed pitcher two spots higher than MLB.com at No. 148. Perfect Game is nearly 100 spots lower at No. 237. Both of the publications list 500 players in their draft rankings.

Fellow Tennessee transfer portal commit Ricky Ojeda of UC Irvine is also considered a draft risk. The left-handed pitcher is ranked No. 259 by Baseball America and No. 254 by Perfect Game. MLB.com does not list Ojeda as a top 200 draft prospect.

Ojeda posted 3.77 ERA with 62 strikeouts to 20 walks in 62 innings in 2026. He pitched in 18 games with seven starts with a 3-3 record. opponents tallied a .228 batting average against him. Ojeda was named All-Big west Honorable Mention in 2026.

The 5-foot-11 Ojeda was the Big West pitcher of the year in 2025 and received multiple All-American honors. He was 13-1 in 29 games with two starts and a 3.55 ERA. He struck out 83 in 66 innings.