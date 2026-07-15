Jake McCoy to play for Tennessee baseball, not sign with Blue Jays

Jake McCoy will play for Tennessee baseball in 2027 and will not sign with the Toronto Blue Jays, he told Volquest on Wednesday.

The left-handed pitcher chose to transfer from South Carolina and join the Vols, which he now will do officially. McCoy was drafted in the 18th round of the MLB Draft by the Blue Jays, but will not sign. He already has moved to Knoxville.

McCoy missed his junior season with the Gamecocks after having Tommy John surgery, but was a projected first-round draft pick prior to the injury.

McCoy was 4-5 with a 6.90 ERA in 14 starts in 2025 before missing last season. He struck out 77 and walked 40 in 60 innings. He was 1-0 with a 7.88 ERA as a freshman in 2024, pitching in 12 games with one start.

The South Carolina native entered the portal following the season, picking Tennessee over LSU and a potential return to the Gamecocks.

He likely will be in the mix to be in the weekend rotation once he is fully cleared.

Tennessee got all of its transfer class to campus out of the MLB Draft, including the heralded McCoy.

Center fielder Andrew Duncan was taken in the 19th round by the Pittsburgh Pirates, but he chose to come to UT instead.

Clemson right-handed pitcher Hayden Simmerson, UC Irvine left-handed pitcher Ricky Ojeda, Baylor infielder Travis Sanders, Louisville right-handed pitcher Parker Detmers and FIU infielder Mario Trivella also all cleared the draft and will play for Tennessee.

Simmerson, Ojeda, Sanders and Detmers all confirmed they will play for the Vols in 2027.