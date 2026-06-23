Jake McCoy commits to Tennessee baseball as South Carolina transfer pitcher

Jake McCoy has committed to Tennessee baseball as a transfer from South Carolina, the left-handed pitcher announced Monday.

McCoy has a 5-5 record and a 7.11 ERA in two seasons at South Carolina, but is a projected early pick in the 2026 MLB Draft in July. He missed the 2026 season after having Tommy John surgery.

McCoy picked UT over LSU and a potential return to South Carolina. He visited Tennessee on Friday.

McCoy was 4-5 with a 6.90 ERA in 14 starts in 2025 before missing last season. He struck out 77 and walked 40 in 60 innings.

He was 1-0 with a 7.88 ERA as a freshman in 2024, pitching in 12 games with one start.

The Vols went 38-22 in coach Josh Elander‘s first season. They went 15-15 in SEC play with notable series wins against top-10 opponents in Mississippi State and Texas. They were the only program in the nation to go unbeaten in midweek games with a 14-0 record. UT’s season ended in the Chapel Hill Regional after it reached the postseason for the seventh straight season.

Jake McCoy is fifth Tennessee baseball transfer commitment

Braydon Kersey was the first player to commit to Tennessee as a transfer.

The two-way player hit .325 with 21 homers and 67 RBIs in a breakout sophomore season at Mercer. He pitched in 20 games with six saves, a 2-0 record and a 4.95 ERA. He hits left handed and can play multiple positions, including first base. He is a right-handed pitcher.

Brody Trosclair was second.

The Northwestern State left-handed pitcher had a 5-1 record and a 1.89 ERA in 10 appearances with four starts as a freshman. He is coming off elbow surgery in April, but is expected to pitch in the 2027 season.

Wyatt Hanoian was the third commitment.

Hanoian slashed .357/.498/.573 as a freshman second baseman at Air Force, earning Mountain West freshman of the year honors. The 5-foot-9 Hanoian walked 32 times and was hit by 24 pitches while striking out only 21 times.

The switch-hitting Hanoian had 24 extra-base hits with six homers, four triples and 14 doubles. He is a draft-eligible sophomore in 2027.

Ricky Ojeda was the fourth commitment.

Ojeda has a 3.60 ERA in 72 appearances with nine starts in three seasons at UC Irvine. The left-handed pitcher has struck out 219 in 180 innings with 74 walks. He is draft-eligible in July and is likely an early draft pick.