Tennessee transfer Jake McCoy picked in 18th round by the Blue Jays in 2026 MLB Draft

Jake McCoy was Tennessee baseball’s first transfer portal commit off the board in the 2026 MLB Draft. McCoy was drafted in the 18th round by the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday.

It is unclear if McCoy will sign with the Blue Jays, but it would likely require a large overslot deal for McCoy to land in Toronto.

McCoy is a left-handed pitcher who entered the transfer portal in June and committed to Tennessee baseball. He spent three years at South Carolina, missing the 2026 campaign recovering from Tommy John surgery.

McCoy entered the draft as MLB.com’s No. 152 prospect. The pitcher was tabbed as the No. 157 draft prospect by Baseball America and No. 237 draft prospect by Perfect Game.

Jake McCoy picked in 18th round as Tennessee transfer commit

McCoy was the biggest draft risk of Tennessee’s six draft-eligible transfers and was considered the least likely to make it to campus. The left-handed pitcher was viewed as a potential first-rounder in the draft before he had to undergo Tommy John surgery before his junior season.

McCoy has a 5-5 record and a 7.11 ERA in two seasons at South Carolina. He was 4-5 with a 6.90 ERA in 14 starts in 2025 before missing last season. The pitcher struck out 77 and walked 40 in 60 innings. He was 1-0 with a 7.88 ERA as a freshman in 2024, pitching in 12 games with one start.

Jake McCoy committed to Tennessee baseball as South Carolina transfer

McCoy picked UT over LSU and a potential return to South Carolina when he made his transfer commitment public mid-June.

The athlete attended Catawba Ridge High School in Fort Mill, S.C. before pitching for the Gamecocks. McCoy won a state championship in 2023 when he struck out 105 batters in 55.1 innings pitched as a senior with an 8-2 record and 1.64 ERA.

McCoy was considered the No. 11 prospect in South Carolina by Perfect Game and the No. 74 left-handed pitcher in the 2023 recruiting class.