Ja'Kobi Gillespie moves up in ESPN's NBA Draft top-100 ranking, mock draft

Ja’Kobi Gillespie is the No. 44 overall prospect in the NBA Draft according to ESPN’s updated rankings following the combine and draft withdrawal deadline.

The Tennessee basketball point guard is projected to be the No. 54 overall pick to the Golden State Warriors in ESPN’s most recent mock draft update.

Gillespie turned heads with his performance the NBA Draft Combine and is climbing draft boards as a result. He was previously projected as low as No. 60 overall, the final pick of the draft.

NBA Draft: June 23-24, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN

He was a standout during the first day of five-on-five games at the combine, after he scored 24 of his 28 points in the first half of his first game. He finished with 28 points and went 10-for-17 from the field, 5-for-8 from the 3-point line and 3-for-5 at the foul line.

“Gillespie had an incredible first-half performance Wednesday,” ESPN’s Jeff Borzello wrote a day later. “He had 24 first-half points, including multiple deep 3s over outstretched hands, while also creating space to get into the lane and score inside the arc.

“He measured in at under 6 feet earlier this week, which is a concern, but his shooting and playmaking ability could mitigate that.”

Gillespie started his second game at the combine and scored 15 points to go with five rebounds and three assists in 28 minutes. He was 5-for-12 from the field, 3-for-8 from three and 2-for-5 at the foul line.

Ja’Kobi Gillespie: 15.0 points, 4.5 assists per game during college career

He averaged 18.4 points, 5.4 assists and 2.8 rebounds in 34.8 minutes per game while starting all 37 games in his one and only season at Tennessee. The Greeneville, Tenn., native started his career with two seasons at Belmont, then transferred to Maryland before his homecoming with the Vols as a senior last season.

At Maryland in 2024-25, Gillespie averaged 14.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.8 rebounds and 1.9 steals while helping the Terps reach the Sweet 16. He averaged 17.4 points per game and shot 56.1% from the field during a breakout sophomore season at Belmont in 2023-24.

Gillespie’s height was measured at 5-11.75 at the combine. He weighed in at 181.8 pounds and had a wingspan of 6-4 and standing reach of 7-11.5.

“Gillespie stood out at three schools during his college career,” Borzello wrote, “spending his first two seasons as an ultra-efficient offensive player at Belmont before shooting better than 40% from 3 in one season at Maryland, then eventually averaging career highs in scoring (18.4 PPG) and assists (5.4 APG) at Tennessee this past season.”