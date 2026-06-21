Where Tennessee's Ja'Kobi Gillespie is ranked in ESPN's final NBA Draft Top 100

Ja’Kobi Gillespie is the No. 43 overall prospect in the NBA Draft according to ESPN’s final top-100 ranking entering draft week. The Tennessee basketball point guard was previously ranked No. 44 overall and is projected at No. 41 overall to the Miami Heat in ESPN’s most recent mock draft.

Gillespie is one of three Tennessee players projected to be picked in the NBA Draft. Nate Ament is currently projected to be the No. 10 overall pick in the first round, which begins Tuesday at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on ESPN and ABC.

Tennessee center Felix Okpara and Gillespie are projected to go on Wednesday, with the second round starting at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Ja’Kobi Gillespie starred in his one season at Tennessee

Gillespie averaged 18.4 points, 5.4 assists and 2.8 rebounds in 34.8 minutes per game while starting all 37 games in his one and only season at Tennessee. The Greeneville, Tenn., native started his career with two seasons at Belmont, then transferred to Maryland before his homecoming with the Vols as a senior last season.

At Maryland in 2024-25, Gillespie averaged 14.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.8 rebounds and 1.9 steals while helping the Terps reach the Sweet 16. He averaged 17.4 points per game and shot 56.1% from the field during a breakout sophomore season at Belmont in 2023-24.

Gillespie’s height was measured at 5-11.75 at the combine. He weighed in at 181.8 pounds and had a wingspan of 6-4 and standing reach of 7-11.5.

“Gillespie stood out at three schools during his college career,” ESPN’s Jeff Borzello wrote in May, “spending his first two seasons as an ultra-efficient offensive player at Belmont before shooting better than 40% from 3 in one season at Maryland, then eventually averaging career highs in scoring (18.4 PPG) and assists (5.4 APG) at Tennessee this past season.”

Tennessee’s NBA Draft history during the Rick Barnes era

Dalton Knecht in 2024 became the eighth of what is now 10 NBA Draft pick during the Rick Barnes era and remains the highest pick among the group at No. 17 overall to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Keon Johnson went at No. 21 overall to the Los Angeles Clippers in the 2021 NBA Draft, followed by Jaden Springer at No. 28 overall to the Philadelphia 76ers. Julian Phillips was picked at No. 35 overall by the Chicago Bulls in 2023 and Kennedy Chandler went at No. 38 overall to the Memphis Grizzlies in 2022.

Tennessee had three players selected in the 2019 NBA Draft. Grant Williams went at No. 22 overall to the Boston Celtics, Admiral Schofield went at No. 42 overall to the Washington Wizards and Jordan Bone was No. 57 pick to the Detroit Pistons.

A year ago Chaz Lanier was the No. 37 overall pick, selected by the Detroit Pistons, and Jahmai Mashack was the No. 59 overall pick, landing with the Memphis Grizzlies.

There have been 57 Tennessee players drafted dating back to 1948. There have been 13 Vols picked in the first round, with Barnes responsible for four.