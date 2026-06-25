Tennessee's Ja'Kobi Gillespie selected in second round of NBA Draft

The San Antonio Spurs used the No. 42 overall pick to select Tennessee basketball point guard Ja’Kobi Gillespie in the second round of the NBA Draft on Wednesday night. Gillespie averaged 18.4 points, 5.4 assists and 2.8 rebounds in 34.8 minutes per game while starting all 37 games in his one and only season at Tennessee.

The Greeneville, Tenn., native started his career with two seasons at Belmont, then transferred to Maryland before his homecoming with the Vols as a senior last season.

Nate Ament was picked at No. 13 overall in the first round by the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday.

Ja’Kobi Gillespie averaged career highs in points, assists at Tennessee

At Maryland in 2024-25, Gillespie averaged 14.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.8 rebounds and 1.9 steals while helping the Terps reach the Sweet 16. He averaged 17.4 points per game and shot 56.1% from the field during a breakout sophomore season at Belmont in 2023-24.

Gillespie’s height was measured at 5-11.75 at the combine. He weighed in at 181.8 pounds and had a wingspan of 6-4 and standing reach of 7-11.5.

“Gillespie stood out at three schools during his college career,” ESPN’s Jeff Borzello wrote after the NBA Draft Combine in May, “spending his first two seasons as an ultra-efficient offensive player at Belmont before shooting better than 40% from 3 in one season at Maryland, then eventually averaging career highs in scoring (18.4 PPG) and assists (5.4 APG) at Tennessee this past season.”

Tennessee’s NBA Draft history during the Rick Barnes era

Tennessee has now had a player picked in six straight NBA Drafts, dating back to 2021. The Vols have had 11 players drafted during the Rick Barnes era.

Ament is now the highest pick for Barnes at Tennessee and is the highest pick for the Vols since Marcus Haislip was also selected at No. 13 by the Bucks in 2002.

Chaz Lanier was the No. 37 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, selected by the Detroit Pistons, and Jahmai Mashack was the No. 59 overall pick, landing with the Memphis Grizzlies. Dalton Knecht in 2024 was the No. 17 overall pick in the first round by the Los Angeles Lakers.

Julian Phillips was picked at No. 35 overall by the Chicago Bulls in 2023 and Kennedy Chandler went at No. 38 overall to the Memphis Grizzlies in 2022.

Keon Johnson started the streak at No. 21 overall to the Los Angeles Clippers in the 2021 NBA Draft, followed by Jaden Springer at No. 28 overall to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Grant Williams went at No. 22 overall to the Boston Celtics in the 2019 NBA Draft, the only one in the modern era — since it shrunk to two rounds in 1989 — to feature three Tennessee players picked. Admiral Schofield went at No. 42 overall to the Washington Wizards and Jordan Bone was No. 57 pick to the Detroit Pistons.

There have now been 59 Tennessee players drafted dating back to 1948. There have been 14 Vols picked in the first round, with Barnes responsible for five.