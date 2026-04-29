Tennessee's Ja'Kobi Gillespie projected to be second-round pick in ESPN NBA mock draft

Ja’Kobi Gillespie is projected to be the No. 57 overall pick in the NBA Draft in June, according to ESPN’s most recent mock draft update.

ESPN NBA Draft analyst Jeremy Woo as the Tennessee point guard being picked by the Atlanta Hawks, through a trade with the Boston Celtics.

ESPN has Tennessee freshman wing Nate Ament as the No. 10 overall pick in the first round, selected by the Milwaukee Bucks, and senior center Felix Okpara as the No. 60 overall pick, selected by the Washington Wizards with the final pick in the draft.

Gillespie averaged 18.4 points, 5.4 assists and 2.8 rebounds in 34.8 minutes per game while starting all 37 games in his one and only season at Tennessee.

The Greeneville, Tenn., native started his career with two seasons at Belmont, then transferred to Maryland before his homecoming with the Vols as a senior last season.

In 130 games over the last four season, Gillespie averaged 15.0 points, 4.5 assists and 2.8 rebounds per game, shooting 45.8% from the field and 36.1% from the 3-point line.

Tennessee has 10 NBA Draft picks during Rick Barnes era

Chaz Lanier and Jahmai Mashack both being selected in the 2025 NBA Draft gave Rick Barnes 10 draft picks during his 10 seasons at Tennessee, with all 10 being selected over the previous seven seasons.

There have been four first-round picks in Grant Williams, Keon Johnson, Jaden Springer and Dalton Knecht and six second-round picks in Lanier, Mashack, Julian Phillips, Kennedy Chandler, Admiral Schofield and Jordan Bone.

The 10 picks during the Barnes era matches the 10 picks the Vols had over the previous 26 years, since the NBA Draft went to two rounds in 1989.

Tennessee is one of just four schools with at least 10 NBA Draft picks over the last seven seasons, alongside Duke, Kentucky and Arkansas. Only five schools have NBA Draft picks over the last five years, with the Vols joining UConn, Duke, Kentucky and Baylor.

Tennessee had 10 NBA Draft picks between 1989 and 2015

The 10 players selected in the modern era of the NBA Draft before the arrival of Barnes were Dyron Nix, Doug Roth, Allan Houston, Steve Hamer, Marcus Haislip, Vincent Yarbrough, Tobias Harris, Jarnell Stokes, Jordan McRae and Josh Richardson.

Nix and Roth were both second-round picks in 1989 and Houston was the 11th overall pick in the first round in 1993. The other first-round picks were Haislip (No. 13) in 2002 and Harris (No. 19) in 2011.

Hamer was a second-round pick at No. 38 overall in 1996, Yarbrough was selected in the second round at No. 32 in 2002. Stokes was the No. 35 pick in 2014 and McRae went at No. 58 in the same draft. Richardson was the No. 40 overall pick in 2015.