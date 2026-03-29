Ja'Kobi Gillespie becomes fourth Tennessee basketball player with 100 3-pionters in a season

CHICAGO — Ja’Kobi Gillespie made his 100 3-pointer of the season with his first 3-pointer against Michigan in the Elite Eight on Sunday.

Gillespie became the fourth Tennessee basketball player to make at least 100 3-pointers in a season. He entered the game against Michigan with 99. He hit No. 100 with 11:54 to play in the first half.

It is the second straight season in which a Vol guard made 100 3-pointers. Chaz Lanier set the single-season record with 123 3-pointers in the 2024-25 season.

Lanier broke Chris Lofton‘s record of 118 when he made his 119th of the season against UCLA in the second round of the NCAA Tournament in March 2025.

Lofton made 118 in his senior season in 2007-08. He made at least 100 3-pointers three times in his career. He made 114 in 2005-06 and 106 during the 2006-07 season.

Santiago Vescovi made 102 in the 2021-22 season as a junior.

Gillespie has made a career-high six 3-pointers twice this season, including in Tennessee’s first-round win against Miami (Ohio). He had 29 points in the win.

The Greeneville, Tennessee, native shot 40.7% on 3-pointers, making 87 at Maryland in the 2024-25 season before transferring to UT.

Gillespie made 64 3-pointers combined in his first two seasons in college at Belmont.