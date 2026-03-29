Ja'Kobi Gillespie becomes fourth Tennessee basketball player with 100 3-pionters in a season
CHICAGO — Ja’Kobi Gillespie made his 100 3-pointer of the season with his first 3-pointer against Michigan in the Elite Eight on Sunday.
Gillespie became the fourth Tennessee basketball player to make at least 100 3-pointers in a season. He entered the game against Michigan with 99. He hit No. 100 with 11:54 to play in the first half.
It is the second straight season in which a Vol guard made 100 3-pointers. Chaz Lanier set the single-season record with 123 3-pointers in the 2024-25 season.
Lanier broke Chris Lofton‘s record of 118 when he made his 119th of the season against UCLA in the second round of the NCAA Tournament in March 2025.
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Lofton made 118 in his senior season in 2007-08. He made at least 100 3-pointers three times in his career. He made 114 in 2005-06 and 106 during the 2006-07 season.
Santiago Vescovi made 102 in the 2021-22 season as a junior.
Gillespie has made a career-high six 3-pointers twice this season, including in Tennessee’s first-round win against Miami (Ohio). He had 29 points in the win.
The Greeneville, Tennessee, native shot 40.7% on 3-pointers, making 87 at Maryland in the 2024-25 season before transferring to UT.
Gillespie made 64 3-pointers combined in his first two seasons in college at Belmont.