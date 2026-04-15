Jalen Haralson commits to Tennessee basketball as Notre Dame transfer forward

Tennessee basketball has landed a commitment from Notre Dame transfer forward Jalen Haralson, a source with direct knowledge of the situation told Volquest. The 6-foot-7, 220-pound freshman averaged 16.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 27 games for the Fighting Irish this season.

Haralson visited Tennessee on Tuesday and announced his commitment Wednesday following the end of his visit.

Haralson shot 51.1% from the floor in 26.6 minutes per game, starting 23 times in his 27 games. He also averaged 2.7 turnovers per game and had 69 assists to 74 turnovers for the season.

He picked Tennessee over North Carolina and Ohio State, his other two finalists, and is the fourth addition for the Vols out of the NCAA Transfer Portal, following Belmont graduate-transfer guard Tyler Lundblade, Cal guard Dai Dai Ames and Loyola Chicago center Miles Rubin.

Haralson is from Anderson, Indiana and attended La Lumiere School before signing with Notre Dame.

He’s the No. 37 overall player in the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to the On3 rankings, and is the No. 2 small forward. He was a four-star prospect in the 2025 class, ranked No. 20 overall, No. 2 at his position and No. 2 in Indiana.

A closer look at Tennessee’s portal additions

Ames averaged a career-best 16.9 points and shot 37.6% on 3-pointers at Cal. He also hit 85% of his free throws. He had 12 games with at least 20 points and topped 25 points in five of those on his way to third-team All-ACC honors.

The 6-foot-2 guard has played in 96 games with 76 starts between three schools. He has averaged 10.5 points and shot 37% on 3-pointers with almost 300 attempts.

Rubin averaged 11.3 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.3 blocks as a junior at Loyola. He 237 blocks in 103 games. The 6-foot-10, 220-pounder set the Loyola single-season record with 76 blocks as a freshman. He broke it with 85 blocks as a sophomore then blocked 76 again as a junior.

He was ranked in the top-20 nationally in block percentage in all of his three seasons, including ranking No. 1 in the 2023-24 season.

Rubin scored at least 10 points in 19 of 33 games last season with two games of 20 points or more. He had 10 games with 10 or more rebounds and six double-doubles.

Six Tennessee players have entered NCAA Transfer Portal

Tennessee lost six players to the NCAA Transfer Portal when it opened on Tuesday: Junior forwards Cade Phillips and Jaylen Carey, redshirt sophomore forward J.P. Estrella, sophomore guard Bishop Boswell and freshmen guards Amari Evans and Clarence Massamba.

Estrella is headed to Michigan and Carey is going to Missouri. Boswell is going to Maryland.

Sophomore guard Ethan Burg and freshman wing Nate Ament have not yet announced plans for next season. Brown averaged 4.8 points and 3.6 rebounds in 14.7 minutes per game this season, making 10 starts in his 35 games. Freshman forward Dewayne Brown II announced he’ll be back with the Vols next season.

The NCAA Transfer Portal opened last week, after the conclusion of the Final Four, and will stay open until April 21. It was announced in January that the portal window was shrinking from 45 days to 15 days.