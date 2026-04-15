What Notre Dame transfer Jalen Haralson said about his official visit to Tennessee

What Notre Dame transfer Jalen Haralson said about his official visit to Tennesseeby: Grant Ramey30 minutes agoGrantRameyRead In AppJan 13, 2026; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward Jalen Haralson (10) dunks as Miami (FL) Hurricanes center Salih Altuntas (11) defends during the first half at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn ImagesEverything Notre Dame freshman forward Jalen Haralson said after his official visit with Tennessee basketball this week.