'He is a superb fit here': Jalen Haralson signs with Tennessee basketball

Tennessee basketball has officially added the fifth member of its NCAA Transfer Portal class with the Vols announcing the signing of Notre Dame forward Jalen Haralson on Friday morning. Haralson committed to Tennessee on April 15.

“We are delighted to have Jalen joining the Tennessee basketball family and feel he is a superb fit here,” Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said in a statement. “Jalen has tremendous positional versatility on both sides of the floor, which is a valuable asset.”

Haralson picked Tennessee over North Carolina and Ohio State, his other two finalists, and at the time was the fourth addition for the Vols out of the NCAA Transfer Portal, following Belmont graduate-transfer guard Tyler Lundblade, Cal guard Dai Dai Ames and Loyola Chicago center Miles Rubin.

Tennessee added a commitment from VCU guard Terrence Hill Jr. on Sunday and signed Hill on Monday.

Jalen Haralson: 16.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists per game

The 6-foot-7, 220-pound Haralson averaged 16.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 27 games as a freshman at Notre Dame last season. He shot 51.1% from the floor in 26.6 minutes per game, starting 23 times in his 27 games. He also averaged 2.7 turnovers per game and had 69 assists to 74 turnovers for the season.

“He is an aggressive, downhill driver,” Barnes said, “who does an excellent job of drawing fouls and getting to the line. Jalen can grab a rebound and get the break going, as he possesses a good handle, stellar passing ability and a high basketball IQ.

“He is well-suited for the pick-and-roll game and is also great at cutting to the rim. Jalen is looking forward to being part of our program and helping us win.”

Haralson is from Anderson, Indiana and attended La Lumiere School before signing with Notre Dame.

‘(Rick Barnes) wants to win the national championship’

He’s the No. 37 overall player in the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to the On3 rankings, and is the No. 2 small forward. He was a four-star prospect in the 2025 class, ranked No. 20 overall, No. 2 at his position and No. 2 in Indiana.

Haralson announced his commitment to Tennessee shortly after leaving his official visit.

“(Barnes) wants to win the national championship,” Haralson said at the time. “That’s the goal for him. He obviously wants the players to do it and he feels like I’m one of those players.”

He’s ready to help Barnes chase that goal, after the Vols sold him on his role.

“My versatility, my ability to impact the games in a lot of ways,” Haralson said, “especially just pushing the break. Just playing basketball, man. That’s what it is.”