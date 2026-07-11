Tennessee signee Jared Grindlinger picked No. 12 by the Angels in 2026 MLB Draft

Jared Grindlinger was picked No. 12 by the Los Angeles Angels in the first round of the 2026 MLB Draft on Saturday.

The left-handed pitcher and outfielder was the No. 16 prospect in the draft according to MLB.com and was ESPN’s No. 11 prospect. The Angels drafted Grindlinger as an outfielder.

Grindlinger is ranked as the No. 5 prospect in the nation in the 2026 class, according to Perfect Game. The Huntington Beach, California, prospect reclassified to the 2026 class from the 2027 class in February. He was the third-ranked recruit in the 2027 class.

The 6-foot-3, 185-pound Grindlinger is the highest-ranked prospect in Tennessee’s 2026 class. He committed to UT in April over Georgia and Mississippi State.

Grindlinger is the younger brother of Tennessee freshman catcher Trent Grindlinger.

Trent Grindlinger was the No. 2 high school catcher in the nation in the 2025 class and the No. 30 overall prospect, according to Perfect Game. He is eligible for the 2027 MLB Draft as a draft-eligible sophomore.

Trent Grindlinger, a 6-3, 210-pound catcher, made his decision to come to Tennessee and bypass his professional options during the second day of the 2025 MLB Draft on July 14. He was ranked as the No. 110 prospect in the draft by MLB.com, but was not picked in the first 10 rounds.

Grindlinger committed to Tennessee in May. He initially was committed to Mississippi State, which fired coach Chris Lemonis on April 28.