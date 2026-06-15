Two Tennessee baseball signees in latest MLB Draft projections from MLB.com

Tennessee baseball is expected to show well once again in the MLB Draft with the 2026 showcase less than a month away.

In the latest MLB.com mock draft, Tennessee signees Jared Grindlinger and Trevor Condon were slated to be picked in the first round. Right-handed pitcher Tegan Kuhns, who is a draft-eligible sophomore, was also mocked in the first round.

Tennessee Baseball set a new program record Sin 2025 with four players selected in the first round of the MLB Draft. Liam Doyle was the No. 5 overall pick to the St. Louis Cardinals, selected ahead of Gavin Kilen at No. 13 to the San Francisco Giants, Andrew Fischer at No. 21 to the Milwaukee Brewers and Marcus Phillips at No. 33 to the Boston Red Sox.

The previous record was three set in 2007, when catcher JP Arencibia, outfielder Julio Borbon and pitcher James Adkins were all first-round picks. Arencibia in 2007 was the No. 21 overall pick to the Toronto Blue Jays while Borbon went at No. 35 to the Texas Rangers and Adkins was the No. 39 pick to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Jared Grindlinger – No. 16 (Rangers)

Grindlinger is the crown jewel of Tennessee’s stacked 2026 signing class, but there’s substantial fear Trent Grindlinger’s younger brother never makes it to campus for the Vols.

The Huntington Beach, Calif. star is an outfielder and left-handed pitcher. He’s a legit two-way player for Tennessee if he makes it to campus, but most scouts view his hitting with higher upside.

Grindlinger ranks No. 18 in MLB Pipeline’s Top 200 Draft Prospects list and No. 5 in the 2026 recruiting class by Perfect Game.

Trevor Condon – No. 22 (Tigers)

Condon is the third-highest ranked Tennessee signee at No. 21 by Perfect Game, but MLB Pipeline has him as the No. 22 draft prospect in their top 200.

Condon is a 5-foot-11, left-handed hitting outfielder from Woodstock, Ga. where he attends Etowah High School. He is obviously one to watch this summer for the draft, as this mock draft suggests.

Tegan Kuhns – No. 26 (Braves)

Tennessee’s ace – Kuhns – is a draft-eligible sophomore and will sign this summer as an expected early round pick. MLB.com’s latest mock draft has him as the first pick in the supplemental first round at No. 26 overall.

Kuhns took a major step in 2026 with a 5-5 record and 3.56 ERA in 15 games (14 starts) that spanned 81 innings pitched. He struck out 106 and walked 16 with an opposing batting average of .254.

Kuhns was named second team All-SEC in 2026.