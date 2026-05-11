Knoxville Halls defender Jarrell Chandler set to commit May 18th

Halls standout Jarrell Chandler will announce one week from today on the on the On3 Recruits YouTube channel. He will choose between the hometown Vols, Vanderbilt, Miami and Clemson.

Tennessee being just down the road has been involved the longest and he told On3’s Chad Simmons that they have always stood out for a number of different reasons.

“The location has always stood out about Tennessee. But the coaching changes really stood out to me the most. They’re taking that next step to keep top defensive guys in state. The new coaches have really pushed hard for me.”

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound versatile defender out of Knoxville (Tenn.) Halls, ranked No. 91 in the Rivals300, really likes Jim Knowles and Anthony Poindexter.

“I like them a lot,” Chandler said earlier this spring. “Coach Knowles and Coach Poindexter are both great coaches. Coach Poindexter has a really good personality and I just connect with him. They came to Tennessee on a mission to rebuild the defense, and that’s something I can see myself being a part of.”

Clemson remains a player in Chandler’s recruitment, with Vanderbilt also pushing hard. Miami continues to stay involved as well heading into the decision.

Alabama tried to make a play late and Georgia got him to campus earlier this spring. He collected an offer from Alabama last month. Chandler is being recruited by the Crimson Tide as an inside linebacker rather than a defensive back.

Several schools, including Miami have recruited him as a linebacker. Tennessee has recruited him with both William Inge and Poindexter this spring as both have been by to see him.

He also added offers from Ole Miss and Texas A&M. He visited Oxford back in the spring. ￼

“Other schools are competing, but my interest in Tennessee is high,” Chandler told Simmons earlier this spring. “I feel really good about them.”