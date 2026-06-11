Jay Abernathy transfers to Oklahoma from Tennessee baseball
Jay Abernathy is transferring to Oklahoma from Tennessee baseball, he announced Thursday.
The sophomore hit .255 with four homers, 27 RBIs and 17 stolen bases in two seasons. He played in 106 games with 66 starts between second base and center field.
Abernathy split time between the two positions as a sophomore in 2026, but more often started in center field. He hit .236 with three homers, nine doubles and 16 RBIs. He led the Vols with nine stolen bases.
He struggled in SEC play, hitting .154 and posting a .241 on-base percentage. Abernathy hit leadoff for a stretch early in the season but spent most of the season hitting ninth when he was in the lineup.
The 5-foot-10 Abernathy chose to come to Tennessee from Acworth, Georgia, instead of going in the 2024 MLB Draft. He was ranked the No. 61 overall prospect and the No. 16 shortstop in the nation in the 2024 class, according to Perfect Game.
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Abernathy is the third outgoing transfer to commit to a new school and the first to remain in the SEC.
First baseman Evan Hankins committed to Virginia Tech and catcher/outfielder Cash Williams committed to Virginia.