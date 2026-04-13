Jaylen Carey transferring to Missouri from Tennessee basketball

Jaylen Carey is transferring to Missouri from Tennessee basketball, he announced Monday.

The forward will play for his fourth school in four years. He played for James Madison and Vanderbilt before playing the 2025-26 season at Tennessee.

Carey averaged 7.4 points and 6.0 rebounds in 18.5 points per game. He started eight games and played in 27. He had 103 offensive rebounds, which is the fourth-most in a single season in program history.

The 6-foot-8, 267-pound Carey had an 11-point, 10-rebound double-double in Tennessee’s Sweet 16 win against Iowa State in one of his best game of the season.

He is one of six outgoing transfers for the Vols. J.P. Estrella is the only other player who has announced his transfer destination. He committed to Michigan. Cade Phillips, Amari Evans, Bishop Boswell and Clarence Massamba have also entered the portal.

Carey began his career at James Madison University under coach Mark Byington, whom he followed to Vanderbilt. Carey played in all 36 games off the bench as a freshman, averaging 7.0 points and 4.3 rebounds in 14.9 minutes. He shot 66.9% from the field and 30% from 3-point range.

Carey averaged 8.0 points and 5.7 rebounds in 33 games, including one start in his lone season at Vanderbilt.