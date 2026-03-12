Why Jaylen Carey drew technical foul in Tennessee basketball vs Auburn in SEC Tournament

Jaylen Carey drew a technical foul in Tennessee basketball‘s game against Auburn in the SEC Tournament on Thursday.

The junior forward threw the ball into Auburn’s Keyshawn Hall‘s face after a Ja’Kobi Gillespie bucket in traffic.

Gillespie’s score got Tennessee within 41-35 with 15:19 to play. Auburn made two free throws following Carey’s technical foul to take a 43-35 lead.

Carey and Hall were battling physically throughout the possession starting with Carey setting a screen on the perimeter. Gillespie slashed to the rim and banked in a layup. Carey grabbed the ball after it went through the rim then flung it at Hall’s face.

The Vanderbilt transfer was immediately whistled for a technical.

Carey also was called for a technical foul against Ole Miss on Feb. 3.

Carey and Ole Miss guard Patton Pinkins received the technicals in the aftermath of Ole Miss forward James Scott elbowing Tennessee guard Bishop Boswell in the face in that game.

Scott elbowed Boswell in the face as he drove to the rim, extending his elbow and sending Boswell tumbling the court with 12:34 to play in the second half. Carey came to defend Boswell, chirping at Scott.

Vols assistant coach Steve McClain ushered Carey away from the situation.