Jaylen Carey gets technical foul in Tennessee basketball vs Michigan

CHICAGO — Jaylen Carey picked up a technical foul in Tennessee basketball against Michigan in the Elite Eight on Sunday.

Carey got the technical foul for running in and bumping into Michigan forward Morez Johnson after Johnson and Amari Evans tied up battling for a rebound.

Johnson tried to rip the ball away from Evans, but Evans did not let go and Johnson and Evans got in each other’s faces. Carey came in after the play and bumped Johnson.

Tennessee trailed 63-34 at the time of the technical foul, which Michigan forward Yaxel Lendeborg ran in to tell Carey after the kerfuffle.

Tennessee's Jaylen Carey was called for a contact dead-ball technical foul pic.twitter.com/QxKkDFZy77 — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 29, 2026

It is Carey’s third technical foul of the season.

He got one against Auburn in the SEC Tournament on March 12 in Nashville.

The junior forward threw the ball into Auburn’s Keyshawn Hall‘s face after a Ja’Kobi Gillespie bucket in traffic. Gillespie’s score got Tennessee within 41-35 with 15:19 to play. Auburn made two free throws following Carey’s technical foul to take a 43-35 lead.

Carey and Hall were battling physically throughout the possession starting with Carey setting a screen on the perimeter. Gillespie slashed to the rim and banked in a layup. Carey grabbed the ball after it went through the rim then flung it at Hall’s face.

Carey also was called for a technical foul against Ole Miss on Feb. 3.

Carey and Ole Miss guard Patton Pinkins received the technicals in the aftermath of Ole Miss forward James Scott elbowing Tennessee guard Bishop Boswell in the face in that game.

Scott elbowed Boswell in the face as he drove to the rim, extending his elbow and sending Boswell tumbling the court with 12:34 to play in the second half. Carey came to defend Boswell, chirping at Scott.

Vols assistant coach Steve McClain ushered Carey away from the situation.