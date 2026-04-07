Jaylen Carey enters transfer portal to leave Tennessee basketball

Jaylen Carey is entering the transfer portal to leave Tennessee basketball after one season with the Vols, he announced on Instagram.

The forward will play for his fourth school in four years once he lands in a new program. He played for James Madison and Vanderbilt before playing the 2025-26 season at Tennessee.

Carey averaged 7.4 points and 6.0 rebounds in 18.5 points per game. He started eight games and played in 27. He had 103 offensive rebounds, which is the fourth-most in a single season in program history.

Carey is the fifth Vol to enter the transfer portal. Forwards Cade Phillips and J.P. Estrella and guards Bishop Boswell and Clarence Massamba were the first four to enter. Boswell started 33 games, Estrella started 13 and Phillips started nine of 10 before having season-ending shoulder surgery.

With Carey, Estrella and Phillips exiting, the Vols have lost four of their five post players. Felix Okpara was a senior last season. DeWayne Brown is the only player who has not announced his plans following the season.

The 6-foot-8, 267-pound Carey had an 11-point, 10-rebound double-double in Tennessee’s Sweet 16 win against Iowa State in one of his best game of the season.

Carey began his career at James Madison University under coach Mark Byington, whom he followed to Vanderbilt. Carey played in all 36 games off the bench as a freshman, averaging 7.0 points and 4.3 rebounds in 14.9 minutes. He shot 66.9% from the field and 30% from 3-point range.

Carey averaged 8.0 points and 5.7 rebounds in 33 games, including one start in his lone season at Vanderbilt.