What Jayson Swain said about being Tennessee football's new color analyst on the Vol Network

Becoming the new Tennessee football color analyst for the Vol Network is another moment in the 40-year decision Jayson Swain made to first join the Vols.

“I think back to the moment that I decided to be a Tennessee Volunteer,” Swain said in a press release. “It was the second week of December 2002. They tell you it’s a 40-year decision and not a four-year decision, and they did not lie.

“That decision changed my life forever for the good. There’s nothing I love more than my family and the University of Tennessee.”

Mike Keith, Tennessee’s Voice of the Vols on the Vol Network, surprised Swain during his ‘Josh and Swain” radio show on Thursday to deliver the news that he would be the new color analyst in the booth this fall.

Great news: @SwainEvent is the new Vol Network football color analyst.@tennvoice stopped by our studio today to make the announcement. pic.twitter.com/BAe67ylNoL — Josh Ward (@Josh_Ward) July 30, 2026

Jayson Swain replaces Ramon Foster as color analyst

Swain has been part of the Vol Network since 2021 and previously served as a game-day analyst while former Tennessee offensive lineman Ramon Foster was the color analyst. Foster spent one season in the role with the Vols before taking the same job with the Tennessee Titans earlier this year.

“I am extremely honored to be the color analyst for the place I love,” Swain said, “and I look forward to sharing that passion on the air with Vol Nation on game days in the booth next to Mike. We had a lot of fun last year, and I can’t wait for the season ahead.”

Brent Hubbs will remain in his role as sideline reporter and Larry Stone remains the game-day host for the 2026 season, the 78th for Vol Network football coverage.

“Jayson has earned this opportunity through years of hard work, preparation and a genuine passion for Tennessee Athletics,” Tennessee deputy athletics director Alicia Longworth said. “As a VFL, accomplished broadcaster, and trusted voice for our fans, he brings an authentic perspective and tremendous football knowledge to every broadcast. We’re excited to have him alongside Mike Keith as the next chapter of the Vol Network begins.”

‘Jayson embodies that (Tennessee) tradition’

Swain in four seasons at Tennessee from 2003-06 caught 126 passes for 1,721 yards and 10 touchdowns in 50 games. He had six touchdowns as a senior in 2006 and four as a sophomore in 2004. He had a career year in his final season with the Vols, catching 49 passes for 688 yards and the six touchdowns in 13 games, averaging 52.9 yards per game and 14.0 yards per catch.

Swain has been a staple in Knoxville sports talk radio since his playing career ended. He has hosted his own podcast, The Swain Event, since 2009 and co-hosts the “Josh and Swain” show, alongside Josh Ward, weekdays from noon-3 p.m. ET on WNML 99.1 FM The Sports Animal in Knoxville.

“The Vol Network has always been at its best when it connects generations of Tennessee fans through the voices of those who understand what it means to wear the orange,” Vol Network vice president and general manager Brandon Parks said. “Jayson embodies that tradition. His experience as a player, broadcaster, and VFL makes him an outstanding choice to help tell the story of Tennessee Football for years to come.”