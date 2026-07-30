Former Tennessee WR Jayson Swain hired as new analyst for The Vol Network

Former Tennessee football wide receiver Jayson Swain will be the new color analyst alongside Mike Keith for The Vol Network. The news was announced on Swain’s radio show on Thursday.

He replaces former Tennessee offensive lineman Ramon Foster, who spent one season with Keith and The Vol Network before leaving earlier this year for the same job with the Tennessee Titans.

Great news: @SwainEvent is the new Vol Network football color analyst.@tennvoice stopped by our studio today to make the announcement. pic.twitter.com/BAe67ylNoL — Josh Ward (@Josh_Ward) July 30, 2026

Swain in four seasons at Tennessee from 2003-06 caught 126 passes for 1,721 yards and 10 touchdowns in 50 games. He had six touchdowns as a senior in 2006 and four as a sophomore in 2004. He had a career year in his final season with the Vols, catching 49 passes for 688 yards and the six touchdowns in 13 games, averaging 52.9 yards per game and 14.0 yards per catch.

Swain has been a staple in Knoxville sports talk radio since his playing career ended.

Last season’s new-look Vol Network broadcast crew also included Brent Hubbs as sideline reporter and Swain as another analyst on the broadcast. Swain has been with The Vol Network for five season and last season co-hosted the halftime and postgame shows.

Ramon Foster left Vol Network for Tennessee Titans

Foster stepping in for the late Dave McGinnis, the former Titans radio analyst who passed away in April.

“I’m incredibly excited for the opportunity to join Titans Radio as the next color analyst and to continue the high standard set by Coach Mac,” Foster said in a press release. “I’m excited to help grow Titans Radio and further strengthen the connection between this organization and the communities that support it for years to come.

“The opportunity to represent one of the 32 NFL teams as a player is a privilege in itself, and to now have the chance to be a voice for the community and the fans who love the Tennessee Titans is something I do not take lightly. Those people are what make the NFL what it is today.”

Mike Keith entering second season as ‘Voice of the Vols’

Mike Keith is entering his second season as the Voice of the Vols. He spent 27 seasons with the Titans before replacing Bob Kesling as the Voice of the Vols. He’s just the fifth person to hold the job, following Kesling, the legendary John Ward and George Mooney and Lindsey Nelson.

Keith and Foster last season replaced Kesling, who retired in March 2025, and Pat Ryan. Former longtime Vol Network color analyst Tim Priest retired in 2021 and was replaced by Ryan.

“(Tennessee) is home for me as well,” Foster said while announcing his move from the Vols to the Titans. “I’ve bled for that university. Got hurt for that university.”

“Making this move was not an easy one for me,” Foster said of his decision. “Family played a part in this. Logistics played a part in it. But I want to reiterate a huge thank you to them, the university, Mike for bringing me on and trusting me.”