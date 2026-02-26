Jermod McCoy not going through drills at NFL Scouting Combine, per report

Jermod McCoy will not work out or participate in position drills at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis this week, according to ESPN. The standout former Tennessee football cornerback is widely projected to be a first-round pick in the NFL Draft while continuing his return from a torn ACL.

“Jermod McCoy is one of them most talented players in the draft,” ESPN’s Field Yates wrote on Thursday, “but missed the entirety of this past season after an ACL tear suffered in January of 2025.

“Teams will study his medical evaluation closely, but no on-field work for McCoy this week.”

‘Where is he at in his rehab and timeline to return?’

Longtime ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. currently has McCoy as the No. 13 overall prospect on his big board and the No. 1 cornerback in the draft.

“The medical checks this week in Indianapolis will be key for him,” Kiper wrote. “But there’s no arguing his on-the-ball production. He had four picks and nine pass breakups in 2024.”

McCoy was a breakout star during for Tennessee during the 2024 season, finishing with 44 tackles, nine passes defended and four interceptions. He had 31 tackles and two interceptions in 12 games as a freshman at Oregon State before transferring to Tennessee.

He suffered the ACL tear while going through his own offseason workouts in January 2024.

“Teams will want to know more about his recovery,” ESPN’s Jordan Reid wrote on Thursday. “Talent-wise, there’s no doubting McCoy is one of the 10 best prospects in this class. He has squeaky-clean technique, as he can turn and run with any receiver while also having the hip mobility to break at any point. And at 6-foot, 193 pounds, he also has great size for a versatile corner.

“But where is he at in his rehab and timeline to return?”

Jermod McCoy, Colton Hood projected as first-round picks by ESPN

Yates in his mock draft on February 11 had McCoy and fellow Tennessee corner Colton Hood both going to the Los Angeles Rams in the first round, with McCoy at No. 13 and Hood at No. 29.

ESPN draft analyst Matt Miller on February 2 had both McCoy and Hood going in the first 13 picks of his mock draft, with McCoy at No. 11 to the Miami Dolphins and Hood at No. 13 to the Rams.

Hood, who transferred from Colorado to Tennessee, had 50 tackles, eight passes defended and an interception and fumble returned for a touchdown in his only season with the Vols. He had 24 tackles and six passes defended at Colorado in 2024, after starting his college career at Auburn in 2023.

“Hood showed why he could be a high Round 1 pick at the Senior Bowl with excellent timing, poise and half-turn technique,” Miller wrote. “He can be the Rams’ future CB1 and represent a philosophical shift in terms of team-building in the secondary.”