Jermod McCoy says he was cleared to play for Tennessee but 'didn't feel ready'

Jermod McCoy told reporters in Indianapolis on Thursday that he was cleared to return to with Tennessee football last season, but opted not to because he “didn’t feel ready.”

McCoy didn’t play for the Vols last season, but did return to practice while coming back from a torn ACL suffered in January 2025.

ESPN reported that McCoy “did entertain returning to the lineup for Tennessee” and “considered the idea of a comeback.”

“I got cleared,” McCoy said at the NFL Scouting Combine, according to ESPN. “I was doing everything, practicing, everything. I just didn’t feel ready yet.”

Jermod McCoy: ‘I can do everything. No limits.’

McCoy is not working out this week at the combine, but said on Thursday that he does plan to go through full drills on pro day. Tennessee will hold its NFL Pro Day on March 31 in Knoxville.

“I can do everything,” McCoy said. “No limits.”

McCoy was a breakout star during for Tennessee during the 2024 season, finishing with 44 tackles, nine passes defended and four interceptions. He had 31 tackles and two interceptions in 12 games as a freshman at Oregon State before transferring to Tennessee.

He is widely projected to be a first-round pick in the NFL Draft in April and is expected to be one of the first defensive backs picked.

“I just feel like when you’re ready, you’re ready,” McCoy said of his decision to enter the draft, according to ESPN. “I felt ready to come out and talked with my family, my agent, my coaches. They’re all on the same boat as me and agree with everything I was seeing.”

Where Jermod McCoy is ranked on Mel Kiper Jr.’s NFL Draft Big Board

Longtime ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. currently has McCoy as the No. 13 overall prospect on his big board and the No. 1 cornerback in the draft.

“The medical checks this week in Indianapolis will be key for him,” Kiper wrote. “But there’s no arguing his on-the-ball production.”

ESPN mock drafts from both Field Yates and Matt Miller also had McCoy getting picked in the first round.

“Teams will want to know more about his recovery,” ESPN’s Jordan Reid wrote on Thursday. “Talent-wise, there’s no doubting McCoy is one of the 10 best prospects in this class. He has squeaky-clean technique, as he can turn and run with any receiver while also having the hip mobility to break at any point. And at 6-foot, 193 pounds, he also has great size for a versatile corner.

“But where is he at in his rehab and timeline to return?”