Why Tennessee and Josh Heupel are set for a big NFL Draft

Thursday night, Tennessee football has a chance to do something that they haven’t done since 2010 and that’s have two players taken in the first round of the NFL Draft.

Both Jermod McCoy and Colton Hood are being consistently mentioned as guys taken in the first 32 picks in every mock draft you read.

The last time Tennessee had two players taken in the first round of the same draft was 2010 with Eric Berry and Dan Williams.

Stats can many times be manipulated into whatever you want them to be, but sometimes they tell a story. And in this case, they tell the story of what Heupel and his staff have been building over the last five years and that playoff expectations are realistic.

Provided that McCoy and Hood are chosen in the first round, the duo would be Josh Heupel’s third and fourth first round selections in the last four drafts.

From 2011-2022 NFL Drafts, Tennessee had three first round selections.

If five players are selected in the draft at the end of this week as many project, that will give Heupel 17 Vols drafted his tenure as head coach.

Josh Heupel and his staff have obviously recruited talent out of the high school ranks as well as the transfer portal. The talent has generated on the field success for the program and it’s generated individual success at the next level.

“I think they (NFL) know what they’re getting out of a guy from here,” Heupel said. “The tape is the tape. But they know the level of accountability that we have inside of our program, how we approach every single day, their ability to be the same competitor every single day, what they get exposed to on the football knowledge part of it. I think they understand they’re getting a consistent type of player from here.

“I think high school guys, portal guys, however you end up here, they’ve seen the fruits of being inside of this program. The physical development, the mental development, how we approach things and how that translates to setting themselves up to have a great career on the back end of their college career.”

All of the players drafted during Heupel’s tenure remain on NFL rosters.