Jermod McCoy dropped from ESPN NFL mock draft on draft day, Colton Hood rising

Jermod McCoy dropped out of ESPN’s final NFL mock draft on Thursday and Colton Hood now appears to be seen as the more comfortable first-round pick between the two former Tennessee football defensive backs.

ESPN’s Field Yates dropped McCoy out of the his one-round mock draft while Hood was slotted at No. 29 overall to the Kansas City Chiefs. He projected the Chiefs to take another defensive back, Ohio State safety Caleb Downs, at No. 9 overall.

“A double-dip at defensive back for the Chiefs lands them with Hood, the explosive, confident cornerback who has a competitive streak that shows up on tape,” Yates wrote. “The Chiefs must replenish the cornerback spot after trading Trent McDuffie and seeing Jaylen Watson depart as a free agent.”

Mel Kiper: Colton Hood one of ‘the hottest names’ entering Draft Day

The first round of the NFL Draft begins Thursday at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network. Rounds 2-3 are set for Friday at 7 p.m. ET and Rounds 4-7 begin Saturday at Noon ET.

Longtime ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. reported Thursday that Hood is one of the hottest names entering draft day while McCoy is one of four prospects losing ground, including another Tennessee teammate.

“Two of the hottest names coming out of my calls around the league: Tennessee cornerback Colton Hood (appears to be a solid first-rounder now) and Texas A&M guard Chase Bisontis (could sneak in late in Round 1),” Kiper wrote.

“Tennessee cornerback Jermod McCoy might slip to Round 2 as he comes off a torn ACL … Tennessee edge rusher Joshua Josephs might now be a Day 3 prospect.”

Jermod McCoy didn’t go through drills at NFL Scouting Combine

McCoy for the last year has been widely projected as a first-round pick, but the torn ACL he suffered in January 2025 that caused him to miss the entire 2025 season has brought mixed reviews.

He didn’t go through drills at the NFL Scouting Combine but he ran 4.38 seconds in the 40-yard dash at Tennessee’s pro day, had a 38-inch vertical jump and a 10-foot-7 broad jump.

Hood had a breakout season for the Vols out of the NCAA Transfer Portal after transferring from Colorado. He had 50 tackles, eight passes defended and an interception and fumble returned for a touchdown.

Josephs in 48 games over the last four seasons at Tennessee finished with 104 tackles, 22.0 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks. This season he had 33 tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss and a career-high 4.0 sacks.

Tennessee players on Mel Kiper’s final big board

McCoy is ranked No. 29 on Kiper’s final NFL Draft Big Board, ahead of wide receiver Chris Brazzell II at No. 43. Hood is ranked No. 44 and Josephs is No. 104.

Joey Aguilar is Kiper’s No. 14 quarterback and Star Thomas is No. 25 at running back. Brazzell is his No. 8 wide receiver and Miles Kitselman is the No. 17 tight end.

McCoy is Kiper’s No. 2 cornerback and Hood is No. 4. Josephs is ranked No. 16 at edge rusher. Bryson Eason is ranked No. 30 at defensive tackle, ahead of Tyre West at No. 39.