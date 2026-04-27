What Jermod McCoy said about fall in NFL Draft, his health, getting picked by the Raiders

What Tennessee football cornerback Jermod McCoy said during his introductory press conference with the Las Vegas Raiders after getting picked in the fourth round of the NFL Draft on Saturday at No. 101 overall:

His health and if he will need another knee surgery

“I feel good, but as far as another surgery and all that, that would just be strictly based off what the team wants me to do. So whatever the team’s plan for me is what I’ll be doing.”

How difficult the first couple days of the NFL Draft, knowing his talent is projected so high but falling because of stuff he couldn’t control

“Yeah, it’s definitely difficult, (what’s) going on with me. I know God has a plan for me.”

If he went into the draft knowing that this was a possibility, that he might fall further than he would want to

“I was prepared for whatever happened. But I did want to go a little higher for sure because I had a good pro day, ran some good times and just did good things like that. But I was prepared for whatever happened, because I mean, it’s not in my control and I’m just truly blessed that a team took me anyways, because this is a achievement to get here in the first place.”

If he had any conversations with the Raiders during the lead up to the NFL Draft

“I had a Zoom with them the day before the draft. So they kind of got on my radar a little bit. I was kinda thinking something was up. But I didn’t really have a clue where I was going to go, to be honest. So it’s just a blessing to get picked by the Raiders.”

Tom Brady being a sixth-round pick in the NFL Draft, if players like that are a motivating for other players picked in later rounds

“Oh, yeah. I feel like all of it is just motivation just fueling me. It’s just fuel, to be honest.”

What excites him the most about the team the Raiders are building in the offseason and the NFL Draft

“From what I’ve seen, I see a great team to be honest. I got some old teammates on the team right now, and just they have kind of been telling me what the organization is like. So just knowing that I’m going to a great organization, I feel good going into it.”

What he learned about himself after sitting out last season at Tennessee, going through the process of rehabbing an ACL tear

“Something I feel like I learned about myself is just I feel like I’m super mentally strong. I feel like I’ve just been through a lot. I got a story that I’m still telling. That’s what it is, to be honest.”

His first college interception coming off of quarterback Fernando Mendoza, the first overall pick by the Raiders

“It was probably one of the top moments of my life, my first college pick. We talked after that game too, just chopped it up a little bit. But it’s good to know we are going to be on the same team too. The best quarterback in college football and now going to be the best in the league.”

His understanding of where he is health wise with his knee and the injury concerns

“Yeah, all my doctors that did my surgery, they told me I’m good. I feel like I’m good. But if the team, if there’s something that they’re wanting me to do for the longevity of my career, I’m willing to do that. I’m going to listen to the team because I feel like they have my best interest for me. So honestly, just whatever the team’s plan for me is, I’m going to do that.”

Practicing against Raider wide receiver Dont’e Thornton when they played together at Tennessee in 2024

“Yeah, we got a good relationship. He just texted me, we reunited again back in the same locker room, get to be cool with each other again and all that. But getting to go against him again in practice, I feel like me and Dont’e, uh, the year (at Tennessee), me and him would battle every day. So we made each other way better, I feel like, throughout that season. He’s part of the reason why I had the season I had, just guarding him every day, making me better. And then I feel like the same with me. Him having to go against me, I’m making him better also. So I think getting to do that again is just going to improve both of our games.”

What it was like watching the NFL Draft before he got picked, if he watched it

“No, I was watching for sure. Because this ain’t something you could take for granted. This is everyone’s dream. So it’s not something you could just say, ‘I didn’t get drafted where I wanted, so I’m not going to watch the draft no more.’ This is still a blessing to get drafted. I was in there watching it, got the call, super excited, ready to get to work.”