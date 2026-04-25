Jermod McCoy on injury concerns: Doctors 'told me that I'm good' after surgery

New Las Vegas Raiders defensive back Jermod McCoy admits he watched every pick of the draft starting Thursday night as the projected first round pick slid to the 101st pick overall and didn’t hear his name called till the fourth round on Saturday.

McCoy called the last 48 hours difficult but also a blessing just to be drafted.

“I was watching for sure,” McCoy said. “This is not something you can take for granted. This is everyone’s dream.”

In the mind’s of many, McCoy’s dream was more of a nightmare as he slid through the first three rounds because of uncertainties surrounding his knee.

“All my doctors that did my surgery told me that I’m good. I feel like I’m good,” McCoy said. “But if the team wants me to do something for the longevity of my career, I’m willing to do that. I’m going to listen to the team because I feel like they have my best interests in mind.

“As far as another surgery that would be strictly off what the team wants me to do. Whatever the team’s plan for me is will be what I will be doing.”

Charles Robinson, Yahoo’s senior NFL reporter, said Friday night that teams are concerned with a second surgery that could be in the future for McCoy to address a bone plug issue. And that it could be seen as a possibly career-ending issue.

“He has a bone plug,” Robinson said Friday night, “which is basically a piece of bone and cartilage that was used to repair a degenerative cartilage issue in that same knee. Now there is a thought process amongst doctors that this is now going to have to be replaced. Again, maybe not immediately but at some point in the future.”

McCoy suffered the torn ACL while he was working out during the offseason in January 2025 and ended up missing the entire 2025 season at Tennessee.

McCoy returned to practice in the fall, but chose not to play in a game. McCoy said at the NFL Combine that he was medically cleared to play but he didn’t feel comfortable.

He did not go through drills at the NFL Scouting Combine, but worked out at Tennessee’s Pro Day in March and turned heads with a time of 4.37 in the 40, a 10-foot-7 broad jump and a 38-inch vertical.

“I was expecting to go higher,” McCoy said. “I had a good pro day. I ran good times and did some good things. But I was prepared for whatever happened because it’s not in my control. I am truly blessed that a team took me. It’s an achievement to get here (the NFL).”

McCoy’s only contact with the Raiders throughout the process was a zoom call with them on Wednesday before the draft started. But the Texas native who signed with Oregon State out of high school to be a receiver does have some connections to the franchise. McCoy’s first college interception was against the Raiders first pick of the draft in Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza. McCoy was also teammates on Rocky Top with current Raiders receiver Donte Thornton.

Very little the last 15 months has gone according to script for McCoy, but he feels the journey has taught him plenty about himself.

Through the last year, McCoy said he has learned plenty about himself.

“I feel like I’m super mentally strong. I have been through a lot. I have a story that I’m still trying to write.

“I feel all of this is just motivation fueling me.”